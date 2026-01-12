Netflix is staying in the Shane Gillis business

Netflix has been in business with Shane Gillis since at least 2023, and it’s planning on keeping it that way for years to come. The streamer announced today that it had signed an overall deal with the comedian and his creative partner, writer and director John McKeever, to “develop film, series, and unscripted projects with Gillis to star in.” Netflix will also produce two new stand-up specials from Gillis, and confirmed that season three of his series Tires has started production.

“Working with Netflix is great and it’ll be cool to shoot season 3 of Tires soon,” says Gillis in a press statement. “Netflix has been nothing but creatively supportive of us. We have a few projects we’re excited to make under the Dad Sick banner, and thankfully, it’s too late for them to back out,” adds McKeever. Tracey Pakosta, Netflix’s Vice President of Comedy Series, says that “Gillis’ unapologetic comedy and knack for finding humor in everyday life is what sets him apart.”

Gillis does occupy a fairly unique place in the comedy world, for better or worse; few comics have been able to float between the worlds of The Joe Rogan Experience and Saturday Night Live (or Austin and New York) so often and mostly get away with it. Though Gillis (who, for the record, has no relation to the author of this article, at least as far as we know) was fired from SNL a few days after he was hired as a cast member in 2019 for racist remarks about Asian people, he since returned to host the show in 2024 and popped up again in a sketch about the New York Mayoral Election in 2025. Lorne Michaels went on record last year to call the firing an “overreaction.” Regardless, Gillis’ career has soared since the initial controversy, despite some continued grossness in the years since, and Netflix is obviously going to follow the money.