Plus:

Recent Oscar nominee Riz Ahmed produced, co-wrote, and stars as a rapper who contracts an unexpected illness in Mogul Mowgli (select theaters 9/3). Jonathan Rhys Meyers heads to Brazil for some cross-cultural swordplay in Yakuza Princess (select theaters 9/3). Yes, Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman (VOD 9/3) is yet another film about the infamous serial killer, this one with Chad Michael Murray in the role. Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and more offer a history lesson of American socialism in The Big Scary “S” Word (select theaters and VOD 9/3). Juliette Binoche plays a dangerous game of Catfish in the cyber thriller Who You Think I Am (select theaters 9/3). It Takes Three (digital services and VOD 9/3) puts another modern, teenage spin on Cyrano de Bergerac. Shot in sumptuous black-and-white, the documentary Faya Dayi (select theaters 9/3) explores the rituals of rural Ethiopia. In Sundance selection Wild Indian (select theaters and VOD 9/3), two grown men struggle to move past the crime they committed on a reservation as children. Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali (Netflix 9/9) explores the friendship between two icons of the civil rights movement. Chasing some of that Lemonade glory, Kacey Musgraves has made a 50-minute movie, Star-crossed (Paramount+, 9/10), to accompany her new album. A young Montreal couple becomes obsessed with the sex lives of their neighbors in the erotic thriller The Voyeurs (Amazon Prime 9/10). The supernatural comedy Lady Of The Manor (select theaters, digital services, and VOD 9/17) pairs stoner Melanie Lynskey with ghost Judy Greer. Bronies rejoice—My Little Pony: A New Generation (Netflix 9/24) relaunches the Hasbro-toy-based franchise, with a vocal assist from Vanessa Hudgens. Dan Stevens is the robot lover of Maren Eggert’s dreams in I’m Your Man (9/24). The Most Beautiful Boy In The World (select theaters 9/24) is Björn Andrésen, teenage star of Luchino Visconti’s Death In Venice and the subject of this documentary about his life and the perils of fame. Bella Throne headlines the Italian romance Time Is Up (digital services and VOD 9/24). And East Of The Mountains (select theaters 9/24) is being billed as the first true starring role for legendary character actor Tom Skerritt.

