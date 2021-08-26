September usually marks the end of the summer movie season and the beginning of awards season. This year, the month begins with a blockbuster—the second of four Marvel movies headed to theaters by the end of 2021—as well as popcorn-friendly fare like a new Cinderella and a James Wan horror movie. Look beyond those prospective crowdpleasers, though, and you’ll find plenty of films aiming for more than just escapism; the month also brings new movies from Clint Eastwood and Paul Schrader, two adaptations of hit stage musicals, and an omnibus project that collects seven shorts from seven different acclaimed filmmakers. It’s also a good month to be a double (or triple) threat— four of the major films released over the next four weeks star their own directors. Keep reading for everything that’s coming to theaters and a living room near you this September.
Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings
Theaters everywhere September 3
Marvel’s first blockbuster with a majority Asian cast stuffs martial-arts tropes into the studio’s usual fool-proof formula, building another origin story for a headliner from the back-issue vaults. Kim’s Convenience star Simu Liu makes the transition from comedy to superheroism as the title character, a carefree San Francisco slacker forced to contend with his secret past as the son of a thousand-year-old supervillain (Hong Star star Tony Leung). The robust supporting cast includes Awkwafina, Meng’er Zhang, and Crouching Tiger veteran Michelle Yeoh, all gamely fighting to not be upstaged by the flurry of CG effects slathered over the finely choreographed action.
Cinderella
Amazon Prime September 3
There have been so many tediously faithful recreations of Disney animated classics that at this point, another company making their own version of Cinderella sounds downright galvanizing, even if it apparently must feature James Corden. This may not be the freshest material for a new spin, but with original songs sung by star Camila Cabello (playing “Ella” as an aspiring fashion designer), and writer/director Kay Cannon (of the very funny Blockers) behind the camera, it could distinguish itself from the past live-action versions starring Brandy, Lily James, and Hilary Duff. Then again, apart from a few wisecracks and colorful musical bits, the trailer looks pretty standard, with few discernible hints of Cannon’s usual wit.
The Year Of The Everlasting Storm
Select theater September 3
We know what you’re thinking: Ugh, not another pandemic movie. This one, which premiered at Cannes in July, at least has an intriguing pedigree: It’s an anthology film, with seven segments—each nominally concerned with life in the age of COVID—directed by the respective likes of Jafar Panahi, Apichatpong “Joe” Weerasethakul, David Lowery, Laura Poitras, Dominga Sotomayor, Anthony Chen, and Malik Vitthal. If word from the festival is to be believed, the result is as uneven as just about any omnibus project. Still, that list of filmmakers inspires plenty of curiosity, which is more than can be said for most movies about How We Lived last year.
Worth
Netflix September 3
There are certain Spotlight vibes to this drama about how the U.S. government went about allocating relief funds to the family members of those killed in the 9/11 attacks—and not just because the film stars Michael Keaton and Stanley Tucci. Keaton plays the lawyer drafted to run the compensation commission, who discovers that calculating the “economic value” of a lost life is not so simple; Tucci plays a widowed community organizer pushing back against the process. It’s a more sentimental movie than Tom McCarthy’s Oscar-winning procedural, but the earnest attempt to throw a dramatic, uh, spotlight on the behind-the-scenes details of a major news story is comparable.
Anne At 13,000 Ft
Select theaters September 3
The eponymous measurement refers to the altitude from which Toronto daycare worker Anne (Deragh Campbell, from I Used To Be Darker) skydives during a bachelorette party. Yet most of this latest low-budget drama from Canadian writer-director Kazik Radwanski (Tower, How Heavy This Hammer) concerns the heroine’s tumultuous life on terra firma, marked by conflict with her coworkers and a new boyfriend. Anne At 13,000 Ft made the rounds on last year’s international festival circuits, earning raves—and some promising John Cassavetes comparisons—along the way.
Malignant
Theaters everywhere and HBO Max September 10
James Wan trades superheroes for the supernatural, leaving Aquman’s end of the blockbuster pool to wade back into the waters of horror. Annabelle Wallis, who previously faced off against one of Wan’s funhouse attractions—the doll with her first name—stars as a woman plagued by visions of an active serial killer’s murder streak. The probable culprit: her seemingly imaginary childhood friend, Gabrielle. Malignant isn’t a part of the ongoing Conjuring extended universe that Wan launched, but the trailer suggests that the filmmaker is still up to his old tricks, staging well-timed jump scares and unleashing shadowy specters into darkened domestic spaces.
The Card Counter
Select theaters September 10
Although Oscar Isaac could hypothetically launch into a monologue about climate change while seated at a Vegas poker table, The Card Counter appears to be Paul Schrader in his “slick thriller” mode rather than his “existential drama” mode. In the writer-director’s follow-up to First Reformed, Isaac stars as the evocatively named William Tell, a professional gambler whose past catches up with him in the form of would-be assassin Cirk (Tye Sheridan), a fellow veteran who hatches a plan to murder a mutual enemy. Look for Willem Dafoe and Tiffany Haddish in supporting roles, and probably a lot of intense brooding from everyone involved.
Kate
Select theaters and Netflix September 10
Another month, another deadly woman drenched in neon, blood, and more neon. This time, it’s Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s turn to cut an imposing figure, as an assassin who’s poisoned and must use her remaining day to live to exact revenge. Sounds Cranky, though the trailer shows off way more hot-pink lighting than the average Statham vehicle, as well as a weightless, cartoonish car crash. Hopefully, the fights and shootouts staged by director Cedric Nicolas-Troyan (The Huntsman: Winter’s War) are convincing enough to match the trademark commitment of the erstwhile Huntress.
Queenpins
Theaters everywhere September 10
Two best friends (Kristen Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste), dissatisfied with their dead-end suburban lives and inability to get ahead financially, take matters into their own hands, parlaying their extreme couponing skills into a full-on scam. This STX crime comedy from married couple Gita Pullapilly and Aron Gaudet feels a bit like Hustlers lite. But it does offer plum roles for Paul Walter Hauser, as a stickler of a “loss prevention” specialist, and Vince Vaughn, as an uncharacteristically relaxed postal inspector who puts some authority into the investigation.
The Alpinist
Select theaters September 10
Just a couple years after Free Solo raked in (relatively) big bucks at the box office and won an Academy Award, here’s another nonfiction portrait of a climber whose daredevil, ropeless scaling of treacherous peaks suggests an almost pathological disregard for his own safety. In this case, the alpinist of the title, Marc-André Leclerc, is also a camera-shy loner with no special desire to be the center of attention–a challenge for documentarian and climbing enthusiast Peter Mortimer that’s perhaps only a little less daunting than the obstacles the Free Solo team faced in safely filming their subject.
Dating & New York
Select theaters September 10
If Dating & New York wasn’t shot during the initial days of the pandemic last year, it certainly feels like it was. Truly, New York is like another character in the story who walked off the set during the first week of shooting and never returned. Milo (Jaboukie Young-White) and Wendy (Francesca Reale) navigate the foibles of modern urban romance in front of a series of green screens and also Turtle from Entourage. Frustrated by misleading dating profiles and incompatible swipes, the pair attempts a form of convenience dating. In other words, they want to be friends with benefits, no strings attached. No prizes for guessing whether they succeed.
Language Lessons
Select theaters September 10
Just four months after the release of her directorial debut, the teen sex comedy Plan B, actor-turned-director Natalie Morales steps behind and in front of the camera for this COVID-era two-hander. Made up entirely of webcam dialogue scenes, the film follows an idle upper-class househusband (Mark Duplass, who cowrote the script) who’s gifted two years’ worth of online Spanish lessons with expat Cariño (Morales). The bonding that follows blurs the lines between professional and personal, but not in the way you might expect. Language Lessons is intelligently written and resourcefully shot, but what really makes it work is the chemistry between Morales and Duplass, who give this slight movie some real emotional depth.
Cry Macho
Theaters everywhere and HBO Max September 17
Clint Eastwood is back in cowboy kit for the first time in decades, casting himself as a former rodeo star fallen on hard times. (Is there any other kind?) Working with a script adapted from N. Richard Nash’s 1975 novel, the director-star sends his alter-ego Mike Milo down to Mexico to retrieve a wayward son (Eduardo Minett) on behalf of former employer Dwight Yoakam. A chicken is also involved. Cry Macho seems to promise the softer side of Clint, offering up coming-of-age bonding and intergenerational friendship, with just a light smattering of cockfighting around the edges.
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
Amazon Prime September 17
A TV documentary about a 16-year-old drag queen inspired a West End musical in 2017, and now it’s been funneled back to screens as an Amazon Prime adaptation of the stage show. This coming-of-age story concerns Jamie (Max Harwood), a teenager in England who doesn’t fit in with his classmates, and dreams of standing out even more, as he realizes that he wants to try his hand at drag performance. Richard E. Grant and Sharon Horgan, among others, show their support. First-time film director Jonathan Butterell helped develop the original show, which could be a mixed blessing: He obviously knows the material inside and out, but storied theatre directors don’t always make a smooth transition to the cinema.
The Eyes Of Tammy Faye
Select theaters September 17
If the title of The Eyes Of Tammy Faye sounds familiar, it’s because a documentary of the same name came out about 20 years ago. Now Michael Showalter, stepping up in ambition after The Lovebirds, has made it into a fictionalized feature with presumed showcase roles for Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield as Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker, respectively. The televangelist couple grabbed headlines in the 1980s with their opulent lives—but so did the accusations of rape brought against Jim, followed by his attempt to buy off his accuser, Jessica Hahn. Based on the trailer, Chastain is doing one of those awards-season transformations (and her own singing!) to tell the scandalous story from Tammy Faye’s point of view.
Prisoners Of The Ghostland
Select theaters, digital platforms, and VOD September 17
Nicolas Cage is a grizzled desperado with bombs strapped to his testicles. If that doesn’t perk your interest, you’re probably not the target audience for this cult-thirsty sci-fi samurai Western, the first film in English from Japanese merchant of lunacy Sion Sono. Prisoners Of The Ghostland, which vaguely recalls Mad Max, Escape From New York, and a dozen other genre milestones, got the midnight crowd at this year’s Sundance Film Festival hooting and hollering (or whatever the Twitter, post-virtual-screening version of hooting and hollering is). Our own correspondent was less enthused, calling the movie “more entertaining to describe than it is to actually watch.”
CopShop
Select theaters September 17
For his latest plunge into the trenches of American machismo, writer-director Joe Carnahan pits two paradigms of grimacing testosterone against each other. DTV action idol (and one-time MCU undercard heavy) Frank Grillo stars as an outlaw who gets himself deliberately arrested in a one-horse Nevada town in hopes of slipping out of the crosshairs of a pursuing assassin played by Gerard Butler, who’s sort of the multiplex’s answer to Frank Grillo. The mayhem that follows sounds like a steroidal variation on Assault On Precinct 13; in Carnahan terms, let’s hope it skews closer to The Grey (or even The A-Team) than the filmmaker’s last Grillo vehicle, Boss Level.
The Mad Women’s Ball
Amazon Prime September 17
Mélanie Laurent got famous for her work as an actor, in films like Inglourious Basterds and Beginners, but she’s carved out an increasingly interesting career behind the camera, too. The French multi-hyphenate wrote, directed, and costars in this adaptation of a Victoria Mas novel about a young woman (Lou de Laâge) whose apparently genuine ability to communicate with the dead gets her institutionalized by her family; sentenced to a lifetime of captivity, she plots an escape from the asylum, with help from the nurse Laurent plays. Here’s hoping the dynamic between them is as spiky as the one that drives the actor-turned-filmmaker’s prior team-up with de Laâge, the underseen Breathe.
Blue Bayou
Select theaters September 17
For his latest indie drama, writer-director Justin Chon (Gook, Ms. Purple) casts himself as a Louisiana family man, born in Korea but adopted and brought to America when he was just 3 years old, who finds himself facing the threat of deportation after a run-in with racist police officers. Alicia Vikander plays his wife and the mother of his stepdaughter. Blue Bayou caught mostly glowing reviews at Cannes, where it premiered earlier this summer, with critics calling the film an impassioned (if slightly overstuffed) polemic on the infuriating, merciless injustice of U.S. immigration policy.
The Nowhere Inn
Select theaters September 17
Carrie Brownstein and Annie “St. Vincent” Clark get metafictional in this scripted making-of film for a faux rock doc that no one was ever actually going to make. Working with director Bill Benz (who worked with Brownstein on Portlandia), the two rockers play themselves, with Brownstein settling in to make a movie about Clark, and inadvertently pushing her deeper and deeper into the inescapable grip of the St. Vincent persona. The Nowhere Inn drew modestly positive reviews when it debuted at Sundance, with critics praising Brownstein and Clark’s commitment to the bit and their meditations on the paradox of being yourself when your job is all about being “yourself.”
Dear Evan Hansen
Theaters everywhere September 24
Speaking of stage musicals that may or may not translate to the big screen, the Broadway smash (and unofficial World’s Greatest Dad ripoff) Dear Evan Hansen is coming to movie theaters, with its Tony-winning star Ben Platt sticking with the role he originated, no matter how many decades he’s visibly aged since the show’s original run. Platt, who isn’t far from 30 IRL, plays the title character, a teenage loner who is mistaken for the only friend of a classmate who recently committed suicide. Let’s hope director Stephen Chbosky (who has plenty of young-adult experience, having written the novel The Perks Of Being A Wallflower and then adapted it into a film) knows what he’s doing here—and/or that Platt’s advanced age will be mitigated by supporting turns from Kaitlyn Dever, Julianne Moore, and Amy Adams.
Birds Of Paradise
Amazon Prime September 24
Diana Silvers and Kristine Froseth play friends in competition in this adaptation of the 2019 novel Bright Burning Stars, set at a prestigious Paris ballet school where one student will be selected to join the Parisian Opera’s national ballet company. Don’t necessarily expect a straightforward approach to dance-school drama, though: Writer/director Sarah Adina Smith previously made the enigmatic ghost story The Midnight Swim and the time-jumping Buster’s Mal Heart—and the book, at least, includes the discovery of a dead body early in the school year.
Plus:
Recent Oscar nominee Riz Ahmed produced, co-wrote, and stars as a rapper who contracts an unexpected illness in Mogul Mowgli (select theaters 9/3). Jonathan Rhys Meyers heads to Brazil for some cross-cultural swordplay in Yakuza Princess (select theaters 9/3). Yes, Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman (VOD 9/3) is yet another film about the infamous serial killer, this one with Chad Michael Murray in the role. Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and more offer a history lesson of American socialism in The Big Scary “S” Word (select theaters and VOD 9/3). Juliette Binoche plays a dangerous game of Catfish in the cyber thriller Who You Think I Am (select theaters 9/3). It Takes Three (digital services and VOD 9/3) puts another modern, teenage spin on Cyrano de Bergerac. Shot in sumptuous black-and-white, the documentary Faya Dayi (select theaters 9/3) explores the rituals of rural Ethiopia. In Sundance selection Wild Indian (select theaters and VOD 9/3), two grown men struggle to move past the crime they committed on a reservation as children. Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali (Netflix 9/9) explores the friendship between two icons of the civil rights movement. Chasing some of that Lemonade glory, Kacey Musgraves has made a 50-minute movie, Star-crossed (Paramount+, 9/10), to accompany her new album. A young Montreal couple becomes obsessed with the sex lives of their neighbors in the erotic thriller The Voyeurs (Amazon Prime 9/10). The supernatural comedy Lady Of The Manor (select theaters, digital services, and VOD 9/17) pairs stoner Melanie Lynskey with ghost Judy Greer. Bronies rejoice—My Little Pony: A New Generation (Netflix 9/24) relaunches the Hasbro-toy-based franchise, with a vocal assist from Vanessa Hudgens. Dan Stevens is the robot lover of Maren Eggert’s dreams in I’m Your Man (9/24). The Most Beautiful Boy In The World (select theaters 9/24) is Björn Andrésen, teenage star of Luchino Visconti’s Death In Venice and the subject of this documentary about his life and the perils of fame. Bella Throne headlines the Italian romance Time Is Up (digital services and VOD 9/24). And East Of The Mountains (select theaters 9/24) is being billed as the first true starring role for legendary character actor Tom Skerritt.
