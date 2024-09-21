Happy September 21st: Questlove's making an Earth, Wind & Fire doc The Roots leader and Summer Of Soul director is ready to ask: Do you remember?

Today is September 21, a.k.a. 21st night September, a.k.a. the day we all celebrate Earth, Wind & Fire’s 1978 hit jam “September” by all, collectively, agreeing not to be dicks and bug Demi Adejuyigbe about his beloved videos commemorating this particular occasion. (Go watch the old ones! Don’t bug Demi!)

We will also keep the spirit of “That’s today” alive in our hearts in a different way, though: Noting news (timed in a way that has to be deliberate) that Questlove has just announced that he’s working on a new documentary about the band. Having previously directed 2021 doc Summer Of Soul, Deadline reports that the Roots leader is now signed on for an as-yet-untitled documentary about the influence and legacy of the band, which formed back in 1969 under the leadership of the late Maurice White, and is still performing and touring to this day. (Most recently, going out on the road with Lionel Ritchie with their massive ensemble, which still includes several early members of the group.)

Questlove himself issued a statement about the news, noting that, “Having been baptized in the Afrocentric joy river of this powerhouse unit, I’ve learned about them, I’ve learned about us & more importantly, I’ve learned and rediscovered myself in the process. I’m so excited to be part of the process of preserving their positive but very vulnerable and real story of Soul, Self & Struggle.”

Meanwhile, if you have to have some Demi Adejuyigbe content in your life today, the comedian and writer has an answer for you: Give some money to help buy supplies for unhoused people in Los Angeles this weekend. (Then go watch the “September” videos again; that last one, from 2021, is still so damn cool.)