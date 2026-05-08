After Star Wars, Shawn Levy is heading Somewhere Out There for Netflix Levy, who recently wrapped production of Star Wars: Starfighter, will direct the emotional sci-fi movie Somewhere Out There for Netflix.

Now that he’s through sending Ryan Gosling back to space, Shawn Levy is charting a course for the Netflix system for Somewhere Out There. Though we risk of causing a million voices to cry out in terror before being suddenly silenced by reporting this, the film will not retell the American Tail of Fievel Mousekewitz, nor the sequel, Fievel Goes West. Instead, Levy is staying in his sci-fi lane and will direct Somewhere Out There from an original spec script by Max Taxe, which Netflix won in a bidding war, per The Hollywood Reporter. The story, described as “emotional sci-fi” in the Arrival mode, follows a widowed father who turns to the stars for assistance, and like 2016’s Ghostbusters, the stars answer the call.