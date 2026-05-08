After Star Wars, Shawn Levy is heading Somewhere Out There for Netflix

Levy, who recently wrapped production of Star Wars: Starfighter, will direct the emotional sci-fi movie Somewhere Out There for Netflix.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  May 8, 2026 | 7:54pm
Photo: Gage Skidmore
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After Star Wars, Shawn Levy is heading Somewhere Out There for Netflix

Now that he’s through sending Ryan Gosling back to space, Shawn Levy is charting a course for the Netflix system for Somewhere Out There. Though we risk of causing a million voices to cry out in terror before being suddenly silenced by reporting this, the film will not retell the American Tail of Fievel Mousekewitz, nor the sequel, Fievel Goes West. Instead, Levy is staying in his sci-fi lane and will direct Somewhere Out There from an original spec script by Max Taxe, which Netflix won in a bidding war, per The Hollywood Reporter. The story, described as “emotional sci-fi” in the Arrival mode, follows a widowed father who turns to the stars for assistance, and like 2016’s Ghostbusters, the stars answer the call. 

Levy recently wrapped production on Star Wars: Starfighter, starring Ryan Gosling, Disney’s backup plan if The Mandalorian And Grogu doesn’t hit properly. In the past few years, Levy has become one of Hollywood’s most successful filmmakers, not only through billion-dollar grossers like Deadpool & Wolverine, but also franchise-adjacent hits like Free Guy, led by Deadpool-himself, Ryan Reynolds. Before his jump to Disney, Levy directed numerous Netflix titles, including The Adam Project, All The Light We Cannot See, and episodes of Stranger Things, on which he’s also an executive producer. However, there’s no word yet on which Ryan he’ll cast for the role of grieving father. We’re crossing our fingers for a curve ball: Ryan Stiles.  

 
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