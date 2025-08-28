Star Wars: Starfighter gets more star-studded with Amy Adams and Aaron Pierre

Shawn Levy may not have snagged Mikey Madison for his upcoming Star Wars film, but he’s doing just fine in the acclaimed actor department anyway. Today, Lucasfilm announced that Amy Adams and Aaron Pierre boarded the ship set for a galaxy far, far away. This comes from The Hollywood Reporter, which also reports that Flynn Gray, Simon Bird, Jamael Westman, and Daniel Ings will round out the crew of Star Wars: Starfighter. Considering Ryan Gosling, Mia Goth, and Matt Smith are also involved in the project, this might just be the starriest new Star Wars ever.

The film officially began its shoot in a galaxy not-so-far-away (aka the U.K.) today, giving the studio a good occasion to announce the full cast. Don’t waste too much time trying to figure out what distant Skywalker relatives Adams, Pierre, and co. will be playing, though. Starfighter will be “an entirely original story set in a period of time never before explored in Star Wars,” per a Lucasfilm release. THR also emphasizes that the film is “not connected to previous Star Wars movies or characters from the so-called Skywalker Saga, the films revolving around Luke Skywalker and his father, Anakin.” At least Adams has some experience translating alien languages that may come in handy in this corner of the galaxy.

“I feel a profound sense of excitement and honor as we begin production on Star Wars: Starfighter,” Levy said in a statement. “From the day Kathy Kennedy called me up, inviting me to develop an original adventure in this incredible Star Wars galaxy, this experience has been a dream come true, creatively and personally. Star Wars shaped my sense of what story can do, how characters and cinematic moments can live with us forever. To join this storytelling galaxy with such brilliant collaborators onscreen and off, is the thrill of a lifetime.”

The film’s script was penned by Jonathan Tropper. We don’t know much about the actual plot as of this writing, but THR reports that it’s said to “see Gosling’s character protect a young charge (Gray) from evildoers in a galaxy-spanning adventure.” Starfighter may be independent from other Star Wars titles on a character-level, but that concept, at least, sounds a little bit familiar.