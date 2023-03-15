A Tuesday spat of rain in Los Angeles may have been a win for the drought-prone city, but for the stars of the Shazam! Fury Of The Gods franchise, it played out like a perfect example of the film’s titular divine ire. As members of the cast and production team united to celebrate the premiere of the sequel to the 2019 DC Studios hit, the heavens also came together to bless the premiere with a sopping wet red carpet.

Last night’s Shazam! Fury Of The Gods premiere, held at Los Angeles’ Regency Village Theater was not Kids Choice Awards wet (slimy) or a couple of raindrops wet (glamorous, a perfect excuse for a stylish umbrella held by a handsome assistant), but absolutely soaking wet. A video from Deadline depicted event workers mopping up significant puddles off of the mushy carpet, rife with footprints from the countless dress shoes that stomped through it.

Franchise stars Zachary Levi, Meagan Good, Adam Brody, Rachel Zegler, Ross Butler, and more all had to contend with the situation— Zegler, who chose a lengthy train for her premiere look, suffered the consequences especially visibly. Although she plays one of the villainous Daughters of Atlas in the new film, her powers were no match for Mother Nature’s outburst. “I don’t know what to do,” she lamented in one clip shared by Entertainment Weekly. In another video, Butler could be seen carefully tiptoeing around puddles in a pair of white dress shoes and socks that certainly did not remain that color the entire evening.

Not everyone at the premiere, however, was deterred from strutting through the puddles. Jack Dylan Grazer and Peter Facinelli both did Rihanna and Jay-Z proud by kicking their heels up and making the best of the situation. If only saying “Shazam!” could summon a couple dozen hairdryers.