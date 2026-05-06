Exclusive She's The He trailer imagines a better, funnier world for trans teens

Gender-swapping comedies have been a thing for centuries, whether in Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night or Amanda Bynes’ She’s The Man. But in recent years, the works we’ve gotten in this genre have too often been part of a reactionary movement with bigoted politics against trans people. (Looking at you, Lady Ballers.) But no more, at least, not with She’s The He, the debut feature from Siobhan McCarthy, which premiered at SXSW in 2025. Now, as the film gears up for its wide release, The A.V. Club can exclusively debut the new trailer for the film.

She’s The He follows high schoolers Ethan (Misha Osherovich) and Alex (Nico Carney), who pose as trans women in an attempt to debunk gay rumors about them. But then Ethan realizes she really is trans, and the two must grapple with their relationship and their identities. “By taking conservative talking points at face value and playing out their worst fears on screen, She’s The He seeks to undermine and defang these harmful ideas while satirizing the very media that has fueled this fear-mongering,” writes McCarthy in a director’s statement. “Showcasing a trans woman in the leading role not only subverts expectations but reclaims a space where trans women have often been reduced to tropes or erased entirely.”

Back at SXSW in 2025, our film editor Jacob Oller wrote that She’s The He “almost feels like it was made for a much cooler version of Nickelodeon than currently exists,” calling it “a refreshing and authentic comedy that’s talking to trans and cis kids alike in a language they’ll immediately recognize as their own.”

She’s The He opens in theaters via Obscured Releasing on June 5.