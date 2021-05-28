Emma Stone in Cruella (Photo: Disney); Emily Blunt in A Quiet Place: Part II (Photo: Jonny Cournoyer / Paramount Pictures) Graphic : Baraka Kaseko

After a brief spring break, Film Club returns this week to check in on the state of one of our critics’—and, presumably, our listeners’—favorite activities: seeing movies on the big screen. With COVID-19 vaccinations becoming widely available and theaters reopening around the U.S., we revisit a discussion about cinema safety that began last summer. And with the PSA portion of the podcast complete, Katie Rife and A.A. Dowd embark on another return to normalcy by reviewing two films coming to theaters this Memorial Day. First up is John Krasinski’s long-delayed, hotly anticipated sci-fi horror sequel A Quiet Place Part II, followed by Emma Stone as a young, hip Cruella de Vil in the Disney live-action origin story Cruella.



