By Matt Schimkowitz  |  July 27, 2025 | 8:12pm
Screenshot: YouTube
Hey now, Donkey to be an all-star of his own Shrek spin-off
After years of making waffles and supporting his gassy best friend, Shrek, Donkey is ready to get his ass in the spotlight. Donkey will star in a spin-off movie starring Eddie Murphy, the comedian confirmed today. Speaking to ScreenRant in support of his upcoming streaming comedy, The Pickup, Eddie Murphy said those magic words: “We’re doing a Donkey one.” Spelling it out in unnecessary terms, Murphy said that it would be like “how Puss in Boots has his own movie,” except here, “Donkey’s going to have his own movie, own little story with his dragon wife and his kids that are half-dragon and half-donkeys.” Shrek 5 is still in production and expected to hit theaters next year. For his part, Murphy is “still in the booth” on the long-awaited fourth sequel, but starts production on Donkey in September, assuring fans, “They’ve written this funny story.”

Sadly, this has been a tough year for Donkey-heads. Perry, the Bol Park miniature donkey upon which the character is based, died at 30 in January. “In Perry’s last weeks, handlers spent many hours at the pasture with him, petting him, cradling him, singing to him, and telling him that he was and always will be loved,” Jenny Kiratli, Perry’s handler, said. “We are all blessed for having known him, and we will never, ever forget him.” We can only hope Donkey does the beloved donkey justice. Perry seemed like a real one.

 
