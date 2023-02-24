This week's Shrinking is all about surprises

Can you guess how loud of a groan I uttered when that happened? Probably. I guess at some point I must have forgotten that Shrinking is operating within classic sitcom trappings. And thus, if there is any kind of chemistry between two (single!) characters, the laws of TV attraction (call them the “Sam & Diane” rules) dictate that they will be forced together for however long their intertwined storylines make sense. But we’ll get to that kiss later, given that, like famous sitcom kisses of yore (think Ross/Rachel, Jim/Pam), the reveal was teed up as a kind of mid-season cliffhanger.



Not that we’ll have to wait much to see whether Jimmy and Gabby (Jason Segel and Jessica Williams, who, yes, have great comedic chemistry) will realize that maybe, just maybe, dating their colleague with whom they share a practice doesn’t really fall under best practices. But first: a surprise proposal party!

I’ll admit, when Brian (Michael Urie) first floated the idea of surprising his boyfriend with a proposal, I assumed the episode would eventually hinge on him getting a “No,” forcing him and those around him to grapple with why maybe such a public display of affection was bound to backfire. (Honestly, wasn’t this a perfect opportunity for someone like Gabby—Liz, even—to talk about the emotional manipulation inherent in things like public proposals? But hey, we should just be happy Brian opted for a low-key surprise party with a piano performance and not, like, a full-on flash mob scenario.)

Alas, even that subdued piano performance (“Not a duet ,” as Brian sing songs in annoyance) proved to be too much to handle. Not for his boyfriend —b ut for Jimmy, who truly couldn’t cope with every other person coming up to him and sharing truly tone- deaf comments about how he and his late wife were so excellent. Even if we hadn’t been given the various flashbacks where we see them struggling, it would’ve been clear from Segel’s nervy reactions that his grief is tinged not just with sadness but with guilt.

Because, as it turns out, Jimmy and Tia weren’t the golden couple everyone thought they would. In fact, to hear Jimmy tell it, she was this close to divorcing him right before she died (a statement Gabby rightfully disputes; she would have known!). Nevertheless, the reminder of all that could’ve been is too much for him to handle, especially during a night where liquor flows oh- so- freely.

Could I have done without the vomiting? Probably. But in cases like these, I let go of my own predilections given that Shrinking wanted a particularly embarrassing scene to really unlock Jimmy’s mishandling of his own grief and, well, few things beat “bodily fluids” in that regard. And hey! At least that meant Brian got a more low-key and intimate proposal out of the entire deal, no? (We still need more of his boyfriend turned fiance, though. Who is he? What is he thinking? Why is he so gullible to think there’d be such a thing as “best therapist”? Too many unanswered questions, if you ask me.)

But the entire party and the proposal all played backdrop to Jimmy’s slow unraveling. And, as it turns out, as preamble to that moment. To that kiss. Now, I don’t know that the team behind Shrinking is really eager to pair up Gabby and Jimmy. Yet I can’t help but be disappointed that still, in 2023, we find an American television series unable to accurately depict a friendship between a (straight) guy and a (straight) girl without flirting with the idea of turning them into a couple. (D o I need to start assigning The Bear to every TV writer around?)

