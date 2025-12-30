Harrison Ford and Jason Segel are back in session in Shrinking season 3 trailer
Shrinking returns to Apple TV in January.Courtesy of Apple TV
Apple TV’s Shrinking, the therapy comedy created by Bill Lawrence and starring Harrison Ford and co-creator Jason Segel, returns for another season of dark comedy and uplifting humor. Providing relief to Apple’s many television patients, the streamer has released a new trailer for season three, which follows the aging shrinks as they wonder what to do with the rest of their lives. We can only hope that the show’s writing staff has figured it out.