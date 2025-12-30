Harrison Ford and Jason Segel are back in session in Shrinking season 3 trailer

Apple TV’s Shrinking, the therapy comedy created by Bill Lawrence and starring Harrison Ford and co-creator Jason Segel, returns for another season of dark comedy and uplifting humor. Providing relief to Apple’s many television patients, the streamer has released a new trailer for season three, which follows the aging shrinks as they wonder what to do with the rest of their lives. We can only hope that the show’s writing staff has figured it out.

This season sees Jimmy (Segel) facing an empty nest as his daughter, Alice (Lukita Maxwell), heads off to college, sending him into his latest existential crisis. Meanwhile, Gaby (Jessica Williams) is reconsidering her career choices, and Paul navigates his Parkinson’s disease and gets some tips from Michael J. Fox in the process. Fox isn’t the only guest star in need of therapy. Season three also features Brett Goldstein, Damon Wayans Jr., Wendie Malick, Cobie Smulders, and Jeff Daniels.

Here’s the trailer:

After debuting to positive reviews in 2023, Shrinking grew in esteem throughout season two and received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series. Shrinking returns to Apple on January 28, 2026, with a one-hour season premiere. New episodes stream every Wednesday through April 8.