Silo starts to unpack its history in season 3 first look Apple TV confirmed that the sci-fi series will return in July.

You may find yourself living in a silo shack, in another part of the world, and you may ask yourself, “Well, how did I get here?” This is exactly what Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) is doing in the first teaser for the third season of Silo, which Apple TV shared this morning. In order to do that, we’ll have to go back in time, further investigating the world of Washington, D.C., that was introduced during Silo‘s second season over a year ago.

