Silo starts to unpack its history in season 3 first look

Apple TV confirmed that the sci-fi series will return in July.

By Drew Gillis  |  April 21, 2026 | 10:00am
All images courtesy of Apple TV
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Silo starts to unpack its history in season 3 first look

You may find yourself living in a silo shack, in another part of the world, and you may ask yourself, “Well, how did I get here?” This is exactly what Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) is doing in the first teaser for the third season of Silo, which Apple TV shared this morning. In order to do that, we’ll have to go back in time, further investigating the world of Washington, D.C., that was introduced during Silo‘s second season over a year ago.  

The official synopsis from Apple TV for the season reads: 

Season three of “Silo” continues the saga of a dystopian society of 10,000 people living underground under mysterious circumstances, while revealing an origin story set centuries earlier. In the present, Juliette Nichols (Ferguson) survives her forced “cleaning” but returns with memory loss as the silo recovers from rebellion and faces a dangerous new threat. Meanwhile, in the “Before Times,” journalist Helen Drew (Jessica Henwick) and Congressman Daniel Keene (Ashley Zukerman) uncover a conspiracy that pulls them into a chain of events with catastrophic, irreversible consequences.

Apple TV also confirmed that the sci-fi series will return on July 3, which is an especially patriotic time for the series to flesh out its D.C. plot. The streamer also shared some new first-look images—take a look below. 

 
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