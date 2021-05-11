Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein Photo : Karen Murphy

Sleater-Kinney is back! The band—which now is a duo consisting of Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker—announced their new album Path Of Wellness, coming out on June 11 via Mom + Pop. After The Center Won’t Hold and Janet Weiss’ departure, it’s understandably a weird time to be a Sleater-Kinney fan. The “Hurry On Home” single cover featuring Brownstein’s real butt will forever be seared in our memories of the last pre-pandemic year. But this time, the focus seems to be more on the collaboration between Brownstein and Tucker. According to a press release, the duo self-produced the album for the first time in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.



They shared the first single from the upcoming record and it’s called “Worry With You.” It’s a funky love song that manages to actually sound a bit more like old Sleater-Kinney, so that feels pretty promising. The video for it is pretty cute, showing a queer couple cohabitating, going through the ups and downs of the too familiar feeling of being stuck at home 24/7 together.



The duo is also heading on a co-headlining tour with Wilco, that’ll be opened by NNAMDÏ, beginning in August. Tickets go on sale May 14th.

Path Of Wellness tracklist:

1. Path Of Wellness

2. High in the Grass

3. Worry With You

4. Method

5. Shadow Town

6. Favorite Neighbor

7. Tomorrow’s Grave

8. No Knives

9. Complex Female Characters

10. Down The Line

11. Bring Mercy

Wilco & Sleater-Kinney 2021 tour dates:



Aug-05 Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center for the Arts *

Aug-07 Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater *

Aug-10 Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Aug-12 Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

Aug-13 St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park

Aug-14 Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Aug-15 Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

Aug-17 Asheville, NC - Salvage Station

Aug-18 Richmond, VA - Altria Theater

Aug-20 Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug-21 Queens, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

Aug-22 Philadelphia, PA - The Mann Center

Aug-24 Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

Aug-25 Portland, ME - State Theatre Summer Concert Series - Thompson’s Point

Aug-26 Lewiston, NY - Artpark

Aug-28 Chicago, IL - Millennium Park - Jay Pritzker Pavilion