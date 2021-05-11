Sleater-Kinney is back! The band—which now is a duo consisting of Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker—announced their new album Path Of Wellness, coming out on June 11 via Mom + Pop. After The Center Won’t Hold and Janet Weiss’ departure, it’s understandably a weird time to be a Sleater-Kinney fan. The “Hurry On Home” single cover featuring Brownstein’s real butt will forever be seared in our memories of the last pre-pandemic year. But this time, the focus seems to be more on the collaboration between Brownstein and Tucker. According to a press release, the duo self-produced the album for the first time in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
They shared the first single from the upcoming record and it’s called “Worry With You.” It’s a funky love song that manages to actually sound a bit more like old Sleater-Kinney, so that feels pretty promising. The video for it is pretty cute, showing a queer couple cohabitating, going through the ups and downs of the too familiar feeling of being stuck at home 24/7 together.
The duo is also heading on a co-headlining tour with Wilco, that’ll be opened by NNAMDÏ, beginning in August. Tickets go on sale May 14th.
Path Of Wellness tracklist:
1. Path Of Wellness
2. High in the Grass
3. Worry With You
4. Method
5. Shadow Town
6. Favorite Neighbor
7. Tomorrow’s Grave
8. No Knives
9. Complex Female Characters
10. Down The Line
11. Bring Mercy
Wilco & Sleater-Kinney 2021 tour dates:
Aug-05 Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center for the Arts *
Aug-07 Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater *
Aug-10 Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Aug-12 Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
Aug-13 St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park
Aug-14 Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Aug-15 Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
Aug-17 Asheville, NC - Salvage Station
Aug-18 Richmond, VA - Altria Theater
Aug-20 Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
Aug-21 Queens, NY - Forest Hills Stadium
Aug-22 Philadelphia, PA - The Mann Center
Aug-24 Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion
Aug-25 Portland, ME - State Theatre Summer Concert Series - Thompson’s Point
Aug-26 Lewiston, NY - Artpark
Aug-28 Chicago, IL - Millennium Park - Jay Pritzker Pavilion