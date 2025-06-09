R.I.P. Sly Stone, Sly and the Family Stone singer and funk music legend Stone's legacy was commemorated in Questlove's documentary Sly Lives! (AKA The Burden Of Black Genius) earlier this year.

Sly Stone—frontman of Sly and the Family Stone and funk music pioneer—has died. “After a prolonged battle with COPD [chronic obstructive pulmonary disease] and other underlying health issues, Sly passed away peacefully, surrounded by his three children, his closest friend and his extended family,” a statement from his family reads, per Variety. “While we mourn his absence, we take solace in knowing that his extraordinary musical legacy will continue to resonate and inspire for generations to come.” They also added that Stone “recently completed the screenplay for his life story, a project we are eager to share with the world in due course.” Stone was 82.

Born Sylvester Stewart in Denton, Texas, Stone’s musical career began in the single digits. He made his first record appearance at the age of 9 on a gospel single recorded by the Stewart Four, a group that also included his brother, Freddie. With his band Sly and the Family Stone (which included Freddie), he would go on to change the face of funk music through energetic, chart-topping singles like “Dance to the Music,” “Everyday People,” and “Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin),” as well as a legendary performance at the original Woodstock festival.