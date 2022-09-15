Saturday Night Live has announced the addition of four new cast members today, refilling some of the massive gaps that recently opened up in its roster after a series of high-profile departures. Per a tweet from the show, comedians Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker have all signed on for the show as it heads into its 48th season on the air.

Let’s take ‘ em in order:

First up is Hernandez, a stand-up and comedian with 344,000 followers on TikTok. Hernandez, who talks in his act about moving from Miami to Ohio, announced his casting on SNL on Instagram, writing, “ Little Cuban Dominican boy from Miami is on SNL…”

Next up: Kearney, a comic who recently appeared on the new A League Of Their Own TV series. Originally from Cleveland , Kearney announced the news on Instagram with an exultant “ MEATBRICK MOVED TO NEW YORK !!!!” a reference to a childhood nickname that she explains in clips from her stand-up act. (Kearney also got an immediate SNL star vote of approval, with cast member Sarah Squirm voicing her support for her in the comments.)

Michael Longfellow describes himself on his web site as “comedian / actor / writer /step- son”; he covered similar material in a recent set at Netflix’s Netflix Is A Joke comedy special, talking about his complicated and special relationship with his step-dad, Terry.

Finally, we’ve got Devon Walker, a comic and story editor on Phoebe Robinson’s Everything’s Trash who’s also written for Netflix’s Big Mouth. ; Vulture named him as one of its 22 comics you “should and will know” in 2022, which: Accurate! Walker’s stand-up has been featured on Comedy Central.

The four incoming freshman have some big shoes to fill: The 47th season of SNL saw some major departures from its team, including Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Kyle Mooney, Melissa Villaseñor, Alex Moffat, and Aristotle Athari.

Saturday Night Live’s 48th season debuts on October 1, host and musical guest for the premiere are still TBA.