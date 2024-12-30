Sonic The Hedgehog 3 races ahead at the post-Christmas box office Nosferatu and A Complete Unknown also found a lot of ticket sales under the tree.

The very merry Christmas Day box office extended into a holly jolly post-Christmas weekend for a lot of this week’s offerings. While Mufasa: The Lion King may have won out on Christmas Day itself, its main competitor, Sonic The Hedgehog 3, sprinted to take back the lead over the course of the weekend. The blue hedgehog and his pals nabbed an impressive $38 million, while Mufasa came in second on the leaderboard with $37 million.

It was clearly a good weekend for animals at the box office—even the less family friendly sort. Nosferatu and its 5,000 live rats also courted quite an audience, landing in third place with an impressive $21 million. That’s the highest post-Christmas gross ever for a genre film, according to Deadline. The general hype surrounding the long-gestating Robert Eggers picture certainly had something to do with that, but AMC’s sarcophagus-shaped popcorn buckets, which apparently sold out as quickly as you would expect, didn’t hurt. (If you missed out on the first round, don’t worry! You can find them now on eBay for upwards of $80.)

A Complete Unknown also played it fucking loud this weekend. The Timothée Chalamet-led Bob Dylan biopic surpassed projections with $11.6 million over the weekend proper and $23.3 over the five-day holiday period. A24’s Babygirl also did well for itself, coming in sixth place with $4 million.

