South Park uses new Paramount deal to take immediate shots at Trump and his manhood

Yesterday, Matt Stone and Trey Parker officially secured a shiny new $1.5 billion contract with Paramount to produce at least five more years of South Park. A few hours later, they released an episode that seems almost engineered to make the new bosses regret that decision. South Park is really back, baby!

Stone and Parker didn’t pull a single punch when it came to their coverage of Trump in last night’s season 27 premiere, titled “Sermon On The Mount.” And we do mean literal Donald J. Trump, as the show emblazoned in gold on the screen during a photorealistic, deep-fake PSA depicting the president ripping his clothes off in the desert. (No more animated Mr. Garrison as a stand-in.) The PSA came near the end of the episode, as the citizens of South Park settled a lawsuit with Trump for $3.5 million, sort of like another famous settlement you may have read about recently. As part of that settlement, the town was required to mount a series of “pro-Trump messaging,” including the aforementioned PSA. In it, the naked president gets an erection that’s, uh, quite small. “Trump: his penis is teeny-tiny, but his love for us is large,” a voiceover says over the shot.

This isn’t the only shot at Trump’s (tiny) package throughout the episode. Earlier, he’s depicted—with a photo of his real face on an animated body—lying in bed with Satan. “Come on, Satan, you know you can’t resist this,” Trump says while exposing himself. “I can’t even see anything because it’s so small,” Satan responds. South Park‘s streaming rights may have gone for $300 million per year, but likely pissing off the leader of the free world? That’s priceless. (At least for now.)