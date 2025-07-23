Skydance vows to eliminate DEI, ensure "diversity of viewpoints" at Paramount The incoming owners plan to hire an ombudsman "who will receive and evaluate any complaints of bias or other concerns" at CBS News.

Despite generating backlash from the Ed Sullivan Theater to the Senate Floor to the hallowed halls of South Park Elementary in the process, Paramount’s merger with Skydance has still not been fully approved by the FCC. The company certainly seems to be pulling out all the stops to gain favor with this administration, however. First, Paramount settled its ongoing dispute with President Trump for $16 million, a payout Stephen Colbert characterized as a “big fat bribe” a few days before The Late Show was canceled in what the network called “purely a financial decision.” Now, Skydance executives are appealing to another one of Trump’s favored pet projects: eliminating DEI.

Skydance has vowed to launch a “comprehensive review” of CBS to ensure that the network is operating in what it views as the “public interest,” per a letter to FCC chairman Brendan Carr obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. The letter specifically states “New Paramount’s new management will ensure that the company’s array of news and entertainment programming embodies a diversity of viewpoints across the political and ideological spectrum, consistent with the varying perspectives of the viewing audience.” It’s hard not to note the irony of canceling diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives as a path to featuring “a diversity of viewpoints,” and it’s also not hard to read between the lines re: what specific “viewpoints” the new leadership intends to platform.