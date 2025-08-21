South Park shifts its aim to Trump's billionaire techbro ass-kissers Tim Cook and Mark Zuckerberg both came in for fire in "Sickofancy," although one name—and former South Park voice actor—was notably absent.

South Park—now three episodes into what is pretty clearly going to be a sustained, season-long attack on Donald Trump—shifted its focus from the Trump White House to the structures that prop it up this week, with the third episode of the show’s highly-watched 27th season taking aim at the various techbros who line up to kiss Trump’s ass in exchange for favors. Sure, there were plenty of the usual personal attacks lobbed at the man himself throughout “Sickofancy”—the episode depicting both Trump’s rampant demand for gifts, and his current occupation of Washington D.C., as parts of an ongoing effort to be reassured he doesn’t have that micro-penis the show gave us such a loving look at last month. But by bringing in what turned out to be only very mild caricatures of folks like Mark Zuckerberg and Apple’s Tim Cook (amidst wider critiques of people’s reliance on ChatGPT, and an obligatory once-every-few-years Towelie plotline), the show made it clear that all these money men are happy to bow and kiss as much of Trump’s ass as is required to get what they want. Almost all of them, at least—because the show seemed to very deliberately hold off on that most in-bed-with-Trump tech guy of them all, Elon Musk.