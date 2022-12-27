We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Spice Girls member Melanie Chisholm—also known as Mel C—has pulled out of a scheduled New Years’ Eve show in Poland. The singer offers a vague note on her exit from the televised program.

“In light of some issues that have been brought to my attention, that do not align with the communities I support, I’m afraid I will no longer be able to perform in Poland as planned on New Year’s Eve,” Chisholm shares on social media.

“I hope to be back there very soon. Hope you’re all having a wonderful Christmas and best wishes for 2023. Melanie xxx.”

Though Chisholm did not offer any details on exactly which “issues” were brought to her attention, many infer it has to do with the country’s stance on LGBTQ+ rights. The television broadcaster set to host the event, TVP, has been accused of airing government-pushed , anti-LGBTQ+ propaganda over the last few years.

Under a conservative ruling party, the Polish government has taken aim at the LGBTQ+ community in recent years. Many towns and villages in the country currently condemn the mere existence of the queer community, legally establishing themselves as “LGBT-free zones.” Members of the LGBTQ+ community do not have the right to marry or adopt children in Poland.

Earlier this year, Amnesty International released a report on the current state of LGBTQ+ issues in Poland, writing, “ The atmosphere of hostility towards LGBTI people in Poland is growing dangerously worse.”

Chisholm’s been a staunch supporter of the queer community throughout her career, and in the last few years earned awards for her allyship from the British LGBT Awards and Attitude Magazine.

Left Polish politicians Robert Biedron and Beata Maciejewska praised Chisholm’s decision, writing, “Equality is equality. No discussion or compromise. Let’s hope that next year our country will again be associated with solidarity, and not with slandering LGBT people.”