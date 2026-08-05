Spider-Man: Brand New Day is already the highest-grossing film of 2026 In less than three weeks, Tom Holland and Zendaya have led two films to nearly $2 billion total.

Earlier this week, Spider-Man: Brand New Day achieved the biggest domestic box office opening of all time, surpassing the 2019 opening of Avengers: Endgame. This was no small feat, especially given all the handwringing about the post-pandemic box office that has not fully rebounded. Now, Brand New Day has surpassed another impressive, albeit less surprising, milestone. Variety reports this afternoon that with just seven days at the box office, the latest Spider-Man has already crossed $1 billion at the global box office and become the highest grossing movie of the year.