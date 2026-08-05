Spider-Man: Brand New Day is already the highest-grossing film of 2026

In less than three weeks, Tom Holland and Zendaya have led two films to nearly $2 billion total.

By Drew Gillis  |  August 5, 2026 | 2:00pm
Image via Sony
Film News Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is already the highest-grossing film of 2026

Earlier this week, Spider-Man: Brand New Day achieved the biggest domestic box office opening of all time, surpassing the 2019 opening of Avengers: Endgame. This was no small feat, especially given all the handwringing about the post-pandemic box office that has not fully rebounded. Now, Brand New Day has surpassed another impressive, albeit less surprising, milestone. Variety reports this afternoon that with just seven days at the box office, the latest Spider-Man has already crossed $1 billion at the global box office and become the highest grossing movie of the year. 

Before this week, Toy Story 5 held the position with a box office of $1.067 billion. It’s still the highest-grossing film domestically, though not by a ton; per Box Office Mojo, Toy Story 5 has earned $463 million, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has earned just shy of $430 million, while Brand New Day made $407 million in its first seven days.  It’s also just passed The Odyssey domestically, which is currently sitting at $405 million. The Odyssey is also approaching $1 billion globally, with a current haul of $922 million. We imagine it must feel pretty awesome to be Tom Holland and Zendaya right now, having starred together in two movies that grossed nearly $2 billion in less than three weeks and now, hopefully, get to take a little break before Dune: Part Three makes another billion. 

 
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