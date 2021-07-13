St. Vincent Image : St. Vincent

St. Vincent’s bringing the ‘70s sensibilities of her sixth studio album Daddy’s Home to the modern age, with a full-length livestream concert called Down And Out Downtown, presented by Moment House. This will be the Grammy-winning musician’s first time performing numerous tracks from Daddy’s Home, with her Down And Out Downtown Band made up of Justin Meldal-Johnsen, Jason Falkner, Rachel Eckroth, Mark Guiliana, and backing vocalists Nayanna Holley, Sy Smith, and Neka Hamilton.

Advertisement

In addition to the debut performance of Daddy’s Home, St. Vincent also promises new arrangements of older hits and deep cuts from her extensive discography, which she showcases in the trailer with renditions of “Los Ageless” and “Cheerleader” (This is this writer’s official request for a “The Party,” or really any track from Actor). As with every era through St. Vincent’s dynamic career, she fully dives into an aesthetic, and Daddy’s Home has been no different. There has been lots of fur coats and ‘70s style animations, all covered in a golden sepia hue. Viewers can expect a psychedelic, funk-infused night, with St. Vincent hopefully donning her blonde bob.

Down And Out Downtown will be directed by Bill Benz, who also directed the forthcoming stylistic mockumentary film The Nowhere Inn, co-written by and starring St. Vincent and Carrie Brownstein. The Nowhere Inn will offer a fictionalized telling of St. Vincent’s life as a musician and what happened when Brownstein became her collaborator. Benz is known for his work as a director and editor on the series Portlandia, Kroll Show, and At Home With Amy Sedaris. He also directed Clark’s recent music video for the single “Pay Your Way In Pain.”

In addition to her work on Down And Out Downtown, St. Vincent recently recorded a cover of Metallica’s “Sad But True” for the massive tribute album, The Metallica Blacklist.

Down And Out Downtown will air globally August 4 and 5. Times and tickets are available here.