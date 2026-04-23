Apple sees how All Mankind is doing in Soviet Russia in tense Star City trailer The For All Mankind spin-off, Star City, resets to show audiences how the other side fared in the космическая гонка.

With one more season on the way, For All Mankind is preparing for its return journey, but the space race is far from over. Apple TV has released the trailer for the show’s Soviet-set spin-off, Star City, which resets the clock and takes viewers back to the ’60s. Created by FAM co-creators Ben Nedivi, Matt Wolpert, and Ronald D. Moore, Star City looks at the events of the original series from behind the Iron Curtain. Still set in the alt-history introduced by For All Mankind, Star City shows how the paranoid Russian space program won the race to the moon under the watchful eye of the Soviet surveillance state. This is not the ’60s optimism found in the Baldwin household, but rather a molehunt for an American spy feeding Uncle Sam space base plans. Amid the espionage, the Soviet Union pushes forward with its plans to reach the moon first, and they don’t care how many Cosmonauts they have to lose to get there.