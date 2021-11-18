Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Thursday, November 18. All times are Eastern.

Top picks

Star Trek: Discovery (Paramount+, 3:01 a.m., season-four premiere): Our first look at “Kobayashi Maru,” which kicks off the fourth season of Discovery, reminds us thatthe trials never end on Star Trek. Zack Handlen is on board once more to recap.

The Curse Of Von Dutch: A Brand To Die For (Hulu, 3:01 a.m., series premiere): This three-part docuseries unpacks the history and corporate backstabbing behind the mega-popular 2000s clothing brand, whose ambassadors included everyone from Paris Hilton and Ashton Kutcher to Whitney Houston and JAY-Z.

The Sex Lives Of College Girls (HBO Max, 3:01 a.m.): In her glowing review, Saloni Gajjar writes, “[M]uch like Sex And The City from over two decades ago, the HBO Max series focuses on crafting authentic friendships between the group. The camaraderie makes it easy for them to also divulge secrets, sexual mishaps and victories, and makes room for personal growth....The depiction of sex isn’t nearly as risqué as in fellow teen comedy Sex Education, but Sex Lives Of College Girls is still Kaling’s boldest work so far.” Our interview with creator-writer Mindy Kaling will be up later today.

Psych 3: This Is Gus (Peacock, 3:01 a.m.): Danette Chavez says the third Psych movie is “a lot of fun,” continuing the theme of the 15 years (!) of fun Psych has already provided viewers. Gus is having a shotgun wedding, so he and Shawn have to track down Gus’ girlfriend’s estranged husband. Remember when Gus’ ex-girlfriend was played by Kerry Washington? Also, there are some very good beards in this trailer.

Wild cards

Sort Of (HBO Max, 3:01 a.m.): Did you see Sort Of on TikTok and scramble to figure out how to watch it, because hooray, it’s finally Stateside? Sort Of tells the story of Sabi Mehboob (Bilal Baig, also co-creator and executive producer), a gender-fluid millennial who nannies and bartends, as well as balances many different people’s ideas and expectations of themselves. Baig is great at deadpanning whenever someone makes a weird or awkward comment, whether it’s a potential beau or the rabid little kid they’re nannying.

Dogs In Space (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): Earth sends a group of genetically enhanced dogs to explore space to find a new home planet. The series boasts a cast that includes Chris Parnell, David Lopez, Debra Wilson, Haley Joel Osment, Kimiko Glenn, Sarah Chalke, and William Jackson Harper—the latter of whom, of course, plays an anxious little critter.