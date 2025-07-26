Star Trek: Strange New Worlds boldly finding out if "puppet episode" still feels like a creative gimmick Although the Star Trek show's only in its third season, it greeted Comic-Con fans with a tease of a (slightly familiar) concept from its fourth.

Hey, friends. Can you join us over here for a second, away from the hubbub? We just wanted to touch base real fast, check in, and ask the question that’s the elephant in the room this afternoon: Are we all kind of over seeing TV characters getting turned into puppets? Or is it just us?

This question brought to you by the San Diego Comic-Con panel for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which opened with a clip showcasing that Anson Mount’s Captain Pike is going to get turned into a puppet for an episode of the show’s (still far-off) fourth season. And, yup: That’s a puppet that looks kind of like Mount, sitting in a Star Trek chair, saying Captain Pike stuff. Neat!