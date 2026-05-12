Star Wars is finally getting back to Ahsoka A second season of Ahsoka arrives next year.

With Dave Filoni taking over as the President of Star Wars, fans can expect a tripling down on lore and characters from his run on the animated Clone Wars cartoons and its spin-offs. Star Wars is clearly eager to have some direction, after years of false starts and disappointments, an era that might be coming to an end with The Mandalorian And Grogu and Star Wars: Starfighter heading to movie theaters. Filoni’s latest show premiered earlier this year, finally giving Darth Maul a series of his own. It was the first time the franchise returned to Maul since his 2018 cameo in Solo: A Star Wars Story, which was followed by two episodes in season seven of Clone Wars, indicating that the series wants to tie off dangling threads. Speaking of things Star Wars is finally getting back to, at Disney’s upfront presentation today, the company remembered it has an Ahsoka show starring Rosario Dawson that it hasn’t touched since 2023. Well, followers of the orange-skinned Jedi will have their patience rewarded because a new season is coming in early 2027.