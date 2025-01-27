Stath Lets Flats returns to U.S. streaming Jamie Demetriou's award-winning comedy is back on American screens, streaming on Peacock.

American audiences will recognize Jamie Demetriou as the hapless comedic side character from Fleabag, Barbie, and The Afterparty. But British audiences know him best as Stath Charalambos, the awkward and discomfiting protagonist of Stath Lets Flats. Demetriou co-created and co-wrote the series in addition to starring alongside his sister, What We Do In The Shadows‘ Natasia Demetriou. And now the Yanks can get to know this on-screen brother-sister duo as Stath Lets Flats is now streaming in the U.S. on Peacock.

The mockumentary follows the titular Stath, “an incompetent Greek-Cypriot lettings agent, working for his dad at the family business Michael & Eagle,” per the synopsis. “Stath’s hapless sister Sophie (Natasia Demetriou) dreams of being a professional dancer, but holds a candle for the family’s favorite employee, nervous negotiator Al (Al Roberts). While Stath struggles not to be outshone by Michael & Eagle’s top agent, ruthlessly ambitious Carole (Katy Wix), the company struggles against the threat of ‘Smethwicks’ – the slick, high-end estate agents next door.”

Stath Lets Flats, co-written by Demetriou and Robert Popper, aired for three seasons on the U.K.’s Channel 4, winning the BAFTA Awards for Best Scripted Comedy in 2020 and Best Male Comedy Performance for Demetriou in 2020 and 2022. The series previously streamed in the U.S. on Max, but was pulled from the service in December 2023. All episodes can now be found on Peacock as well as BritBox.