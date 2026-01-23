Stephen Colbert addresses new FCC efforts to "silence me, Jimmy, and Seth"
"A new crackdown on late night TV? That has enormous implications for me for four more months. Good luck Jimmy!"Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Earlier this week, FCC chair Brendan Carr announced that the agency would begin cracking down on late night talk shows, using the Communications Act of 1934 to give equal time to political candidates on both sides of the aisle. Of course, given that this is Trump 2.0, what this will likely mean is that the administration will use the law to punish its enemies. Or, as Stephen Colbert said on his show last night, “I gotta watch what I say about Trump, because Johnny Law is once again coming after yours truly.” He says later, “A new crackdown on late night TV? That has enormous implications for me for four more months. Good luck Jimmy!”
Keep scrolling for more great stories.