Stephen Colbert addresses new FCC efforts to "silence me, Jimmy, and Seth"

Earlier this week, FCC chair Brendan Carr announced that the agency would begin cracking down on late night talk shows, using the Communications Act of 1934 to give equal time to political candidates on both sides of the aisle. Of course, given that this is Trump 2.0, what this will likely mean is that the administration will use the law to punish its enemies. Or, as Stephen Colbert said on his show last night, “I gotta watch what I say about Trump, because Johnny Law is once again coming after yours truly.” He says later, “A new crackdown on late night TV? That has enormous implications for me for four more months. Good luck Jimmy!”

“So let’s talk about these new crackdown rules that my lawyer warned me not to talk about… this is clearly an attempt to silence me, Jimmy, and Seth, and I’ve got to say one thing to the FCC. Hey, I’m flattered that you think appearing on my show has the power to affect politics in any way, okay? I’ve been doing this job for 21 years and let me tell you something, buddy, if our government had turned out the way I’d chosen, you would not have the power to make this announcement,” Colbert said, followed by chants of “Stephen! Stephen! Stephen!” from the studio audience. “We don’t have the leaders that I want, but hopefully that’s all going to change after my hard-hitting interview with tonight’s next guest, Chance The President Of The United States.” He was introducing Chance The Rapper, of course.

Colbert is right that these rules won’t be able to affect him for very long; his show is only scheduled to run until May. But Jimmy Kimmel has already experienced the wrath of Carr once, and Trump himself has taken aim at Seth Meyers on social media multiple times in the past, claiming in November that his criticism of the president was “PROBABLY ILLEGALI!!”