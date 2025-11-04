Seth Meyers responds to being called a "deranged lunatic" by President Trump

On Monday’s episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers, the host took a Closer Look at President Donald Trump’s obsessive bathroom renovation, completed while the government is shut down and millions of Americans are about to lose their SNAP benefits. That issue matters, Meyers said, adding, “What matters far less is when the president posts about me, which he did over the weekend, saying among other things that I ‘may be the least talented person to perform live in the history of television,’ calling me a ‘deranged lunatic,’ and commenting that I ‘talked endlessly about electric catapults on aircraft carriers.”

Nevertheless, the Saturday Night Live alum took a little time to address Trump’s petty post. “Look, in general, I try to live by the New Yorker’s creed: When someone is ranting and raving about you, ignore them. Chances are, they’re just going to move on and rave about something else. But there’s one thing I simply have to address,” he said. “You can say I’m untalented. You can say I’m deranged. But I’m not the one who talks endlessly about catapults on aircraft carriers!” Cue clips of Trump speaking engagements going back to 2019 talking about the catapults—it seems he’s almost as obsessed with catapults as he is with bathroom renovations. “Until you said something, I didn’t even know aircraft carriers had catapults,” Meyers said indignantly.

The host acknowledged that Trump’s insults and complaints about the show (which included that Meyers’ criticism is “PROBABLY ILLEGAL!!!”) are protected as a first amendment right—”Which I have too, right? We all have it, right?” Meyers double-checked. He noted that the president’s recent post claimed he had just watched Late Night for the first time in “years,” when 10 months ago Trump posted that he “got stuck” watching the show for the first time in “months.” If there’s something that obsesses Trump more than bathrooms and catapults, it’s his enemies in the media.

“I say this with sincerity, I don’t wanna talk about catapults. I don’t wanna talk about bathrooms. And I’m realizing that I’m starting to sound like a deranged lunatic, but that’s what you do to us. You make us talk about what you’re talking about, and then we all sound crazy,” Meyers said. “But what we should be talking about instead is the government shutdown you’re not solving or the food assistance you refuse to fund. Working families are struggling while you renovate your bathroom and you build your ballroom and that’s why your approval ratings are in the toilet.”