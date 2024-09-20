The Veep cast is reuniting for democracy (and bringing along Stephen Colbert) Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tony Hale, and the rest of the Veep cast are getting together for a live table read to raise funds for Wisconsin democrats

Veep went off the air five years ago, but it’s held tight to its reputation for prescient comedy. Mostly, that’s because a show’s never going to go too far wrong depicting the majority of politicians as self-serving near-sociopaths, but it certainly helped when the 2024 election suddenly pivoted, paving the way for Vice President Kamala Harris to achieve a Selina Meyer-esque ascendancy to the Oval Office. (If hopefully not a Selina Meyer-esque presidency to follow suit.) Now, the cast of the HBO show is getting back together for a fundraiser table read of the episode where Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ character learns she’s going to be president—despite the best interests of the people around her, the nation, and, more often than not, herself—in support of Democratic candidates.

It’s going to be a pretty star-studded affair, too: Pretty much the entire cast of the series will be on hand, including Louis-Dreyfus, Tony Hale, Anna Chlumsky, Reid Scott, Matt Walsh, Timothy Simons, Gary Cole, Sam Richardson, Sarah Sutherland, Clea DuVall, and Sufe Bradshaw. Oh, and Stephen Colbert will be there, too, to moderate, because why the hell not jam a little more satirical weight in there somehow? The whole thing is being put together by WisDems, raising funds on behalf of The Democratic Party of Wisconsin, which is expected, as usual, to be a major battleground state in the 2024 election.

The reunion and table read (which will be of the show’s third-season episode “Crate”) will be live-streamed at 7 p.m. Central on Sunday, September 29; you can purchase tickets for the event here. Worth noting that this is by no means the first time the Veep cast has gotten together for something like this—they did a number of events during both the 2020 and 2022 elections to help raise funds—but it remains genuinely delightful to see how much they still love the show. (And democracy, we guess). For her part, Louis-Dreyfus noted to THR today that, “We tried to find an old episode where President Meyer accused immigrants of eating dogs and cats. But back when we were making Veep, that seemed insane and over the top.”