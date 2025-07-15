It's Stephen Colbert's turn to let Paramount have it over Trump settlement

"I believe that this kind of complicated financial settlement with a sitting government official has a technical name in legal circles—it's 'big fat bribe.'"

By Emma Keates  |  July 15, 2025 | 11:28am
Screenshot: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert/YouTube
Looks like the Fielder Method of being really mean to Paramount has gained another disciple. Stephen Colbert was the latest Paramount employee to take shots at the parent company from one of its very own networks. Returning from a short break (with a mustache!), Colbert said on The Late Show that Paramount (which owns his network, CBS) had settled over Trump’s “nuisance” lawsuit in what essentially amounted to a “big fat bribe.” “As someone who has always been a proud employee of this network, I am offended and I don’t know if anything will ever repair my trust in this company,” he continued. “But just taking a stab at it, I’d say $16 million would help.”

It’s a line of criticism we’ve now heard a few times from various Paramount employees. In April, months before the final settlement amount was reached, 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley laid bare the stakes of the deal, saying on-air, “Our parent company, Paramount, is trying to complete a merger. The Trump administration must approve it. Paramount began to supervise our content in new ways.” Last week, Jon Stewart also broke down the deal with former 60 Minutes correspondent Steve Kroft, who characterized it as a “shakedown” and “a tribute to the king.” 

Colbert, however, also introduced a relatively new wrinkle to the whole mess. “Some of the TV typers out there are blogging that once Skydance gets CBS, the new owners’ desire to please Trump could ‘put pressure on late night host and frequent Trump critic Stephen Colbert,'” citing a Puck News article from earlier this month. “But how are they going to put pressure on Stephen Colbert if they can’t find him,” the host continued, pointing to his new mustache. 

It’s a funny bit, but does speak to a larger anxiety. TheWrap suggests that when and if the Paramount-Skydance deal closes, new owners Larry and David Ellison may not be so keen on keeping outspoken figures like Colbert and Stewart around. Cutting either of their shows would likely “trigger a public-relations storm” for the already beleaguered company, in TheWrap‘s estimation, but then again, so would paying the president $16 million to settle a frivolous lawsuit. At least the hosts have proven that if they are made to go, they won’t go quietly. 

You can watch Colbert’s monologue below:

 
