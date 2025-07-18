Stephen Colbert's cancellation looks politically motivated to Elizabeth Warren, Mike Schur
Jimmy Kimmel and Senator Adam Schiff also had choice words for CBS and its decision to end The Late Show.Image courtesy of CBS
Last night, Stephen Colbert shared the news that not only had he lost his job as host of The Late Show, but that CBS had decided to end The Late Show franchise altogether. With the news, the network shared that the move was “purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night.” While it’s true that late night and linear TV in general faces unique challenges in the streaming age (as anyone who watched the latest season of Hacks is likely aware), it’s also true that Colbert used the show on Monday to criticize CBS’s parent company Paramount for its $16 million settlement with President Trump.