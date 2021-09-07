If you’re a young millennial who grew up watching Nick Jr., chances are that the thoughts of Steve leaving Blue’s Clues to go to “college” and leaving Blue behind fucked you up. Were we supposed to just accept that some guy named Joe would be Blue’s new owner and our best friend after years of following Steve? When Blue’s Clues returned with a third host, Josh, so did Steve and Joe, who occasionally pop up for Christmas specials and whatnot. But a lot of now-adult Blue’s Clues fans didn’t even know Steve was back, and Nick Jr.’s video for the show’s 25th anniversary quickly went viral.



In the video, Steve talks to the grown-ups in the room, addressing the abandonment issues he left us with. “You remember how when we were younger we used to run around and hang out with Blue and find clues and talk to Mr. Salt and and freak out about the mail and do all the fun stuff, and then one day I was like ‘Oh hey, guess what? Big news: I’m leaving. This is my brother Joe, he’s your new best friend? And I got on a bus and I left and we didn’t see each other for like a really long time,” asks Steve. Yes, duh, of course we remember. Not fun, Steve! But now he wants to talk about it and apologize.

“I realize that was kind of abrupt. I just kinda got up and went to college,” he admits. But all is forgiven because Steve has plenty of praise for his grown-up fans, saying, “Look at you, and look at all you have done, and all you have accomplished in all that time. And it’s just... it’s just so amazing, right?” He gets real, saying, “It started out with clues, and now it’s what? Student loans, and jobs, and families, and some of it has been kind of hard.” Yes, Steve, thank you, it has been hard! He then sweetly reminds us that he couldn’t have done it all without our help (both in mystery solving and the grand scheme of the show). Who knew a Nick Jr. video could double as a therapy session? We won’t judge you if you tear up a bit—we may or may not have, too.

