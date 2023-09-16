Steve Martin, Frank Oz dispute accounts of rough treatment on Little Shop Of Horrors

Steve Martin and Frank Oz have both released statements this weekend disputing an account from Miriam Margolyes’ new memoir, in which the Harry Potter actor writes that Martin was “unlovely and unapologetic” on the set of Little Shop Of Horrors, leaving her “repeatedly punched, slapped, and knocked down.”

Margolyes appears in one number of Oz’s 1986 film adaptation of the comedy-horror musical: “Dentist!” in which Martin’s Orin Scrivello, DDS, rampages through his own dental offices. That includes punching his assistant (Margolyes) in the face, and later slamming her with a door. In Margolyes’ account—published in her new book Oh Miriam!, and as reported by Variety—she writes that “During my only musical number (‘Dentist!’) I was hit all day by doors opening in my face; repeatedly punched, slapped, and knocked down by an unlovely and unapologetic Steve Martin. Perhaps he was method acting – and [I] came home grumpy with a splitting headache.” (She later adds that Martin is “undeniably brilliant” but that he was “horrid to me….Let it not be said that I have never suffered in the name of Art.”)

Martin has issued a statement that disputes Margolyes claims’—and especially the implication that he ignored her safety or well-being while filming together:

When I first read Mi riam Margolyes pejorative account of our scene in Little Shop Of Horrors, I was surprised. My memory is that we had a good communication as professional actors. But when it is implied that I harmed her or was in some way careless about doing the stunts, I have to object. I remember taking EXTREME caution regarding the fake punch – the same caution I would use with any similar scene. She assured me she felt fine, and we did a few successful takes and stopped. There was never any physical contact between her and me, accidental or otherwise, in this scene or any other we shot.

Martin’s representatives also passed along a statement from Oz, who’s worked with Martin on multiple films :

I always rehearse physical actions in slow motion. The scene was supposed to include a fake punch. It’s puzzling what she’s talking about. It’s not the Steve I know or anyone knows. He’s always been professional and respectful of everyone on all of my shoots.

Margolyes—a veteran actor with nearly 200 credits to her name, including playing Professor Sprout in the Harry Potter films—has never been apologetic about voicing issues with other actors. Which, yes: Includes that time she says Arnold Schwarzenegger farted on her face while making End Of Days. (Schwarzenegger has never commented on that particular allegation.)