Steve Mnuchin's going back to Hollywood
The secretary of the treasury from Donald Trump's first term in office has been named to Lionsgate's Board of Directors.Screenshot: Senator Catherine Cortez Masto/YouTube
Steve Mnuchin, the former U.S. secretary of the treasury who once improperly told us all to go see The Lego Batman Movie, has landed a spot on the Lionsgate Board of Directors. The studio announced the news this morning, citing his “long record of public and private sector leadership,” which includes being Donald Trump’s secretary of the treasury from 2017 until 2021. Chair of the board Dr. Mark Rachesky continues, “His steady judgment, global perspective and deep industry insights will be enormously valuable as Lionsgate continues to grow as one of the world’s leading pure-play content studios. Steven and his fund are significant Lionsgate investors, and his interests are aligned with those of Lionsgate shareholders.”
Keep scrolling for more great stories.