Steve Mnuchin's going back to Hollywood

Steve Mnuchin, the former U.S. secretary of the treasury who once improperly told us all to go see The Lego Batman Movie, has landed a spot on the Lionsgate Board of Directors. The studio announced the news this morning, citing his “long record of public and private sector leadership,” which includes being Donald Trump’s secretary of the treasury from 2017 until 2021. Chair of the board Dr. Mark Rachesky continues, “His steady judgment, global perspective and deep industry insights will be enormously valuable as Lionsgate continues to grow as one of the world’s leading pure-play content studios. Steven and his fund are significant Lionsgate investors, and his interests are aligned with those of Lionsgate shareholders.”

“I have long admired Lionsgate’s creativity, entrepreneurial spirit, and ability to excel in a competitive industry. I am pleased to join the Company’s Board,” Mnuchin says in today’s press statement. “Lionsgate’s Board and management team are building something dynamic and forward‑looking, and I am eager to support that momentum. I look forward to helping guide the company in combining strong vision with disciplined execution.”

Before he was in the Trump administration, Mnuchin founded the hedge fund Dune Capital Management, which invested in two Trump real estate projects. Dune Entertainment spun out from that, which provided funding to a number of films, including the X-Men series and James Cameron’s 2009 film Avatar. Mnuchin eventually worked with Brett Ratner and James Packer with RatPac-Dune Entertainment which financed films like American Sniper, Mad Max: Fury Road, Entourage, and, yes, The Lego Batman Movie. After January 6, Mnuchin testified that he briefly discussed invoking the 25th Amendment against Donald Trump but never seriously considered it. Looks like he landed on his feet after leaving the administration—this sure is a better gig than Dancing With The Stars!