Steven Spielberg liked Weapons so much he no longer wants to make a horror movie

Steven Spielberg has directed all kinds of films across disparate genres, from E.T. to Schindler’s List. But there’s still a genre he hasn’t touched, at least as a director. “I haven’t directed a horror film yet, and I’ve always wanted to, and someday I may,” Spielberg says in a new interview with Empire magazine. “But there have been some great horror films out already that satisfy that itch.”

One of those films in question is the recent Oscar-winner, Weapons, from director Zach Cregger. “When I see a great horror film like Weapons, I don’t have an itch I need to scratch. I see Weapons, and it doesn’t make me want to make a horror film that’s as scary or scarier than Weapons,” says Spielberg. “It satisfies me so completely, it actually arrests my desire to someday make a really, really scary movie.” Hey, there’s a Weapons prequel coming, so maybe Spielberg can find some way to get involved with that.

In the same interview, Spielberg also heaps praise on Denis Villeneuve’s Dune movies, which belong to a genre he absolutely has bona fides in. “They are among my favourite science-fiction movies, not just recently, but of all time. Especially the second film,” says Spielberg. “I think [Part Two] is the best movie Denis has ever made. I cannot wait to see the third one. I’m sure he’ll show it to me early. I’m such a fan of his.” We’re also pretty sure Steven Spielberg will be able to see Dune: Part Three early.