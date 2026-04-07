Steven Spielberg liked Weapons so much he no longer wants to make a horror movie
"It satisfies me so completely, it actually arrests my desire to someday make a really, really scary movie," says the director.Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for TCM
Steven Spielberg has directed all kinds of films across disparate genres, from E.T. to Schindler’s List. But there’s still a genre he hasn’t touched, at least as a director. “I haven’t directed a horror film yet, and I’ve always wanted to, and someday I may,” Spielberg says in a new interview with Empire magazine. “But there have been some great horror films out already that satisfy that itch.”
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