Watch Jason Momoa's Blanka kick the snot out of Ryu in this Street Fighter clip

When Jason Momoa made the leap from one DC cinematic universe to the next, trading his trident and tats for a cigar and Kiss makeup, it felt like a prophecy fulfilled. The hulking, long-haired actor who’s gifted with a wisecrack was in the role he was born to play: Lobo, the hulking, long-haired alien bounty hunter who’s gifted a with wisecrack. The cycle was complete; the Game Of Thrones and Dune star had played every last fictional character tailored to his exact physique and onscreen persona. Hell, before he ever tied his facial hair into the signature braided beard of Khal Drogo, he’d already done a Conan The Barbarian movie. What big, beefy pop-culture staples remained for the actor to put his personal stamp on?

At least one, if Bad Trip director Kitao Sakurai has anything to say about it. Momoa has now made up for the fact that he was either uninterested or unavailable to play the part of Goro in the rebooted Mortal Kombat film franchise, instead taking on the role of another enormous fighting-game adversary who ate the quarters of an entire generation: Street Fighter’s Blanka. In the newest tease for Sakurai’s gonzo reimagining of the classic Capcom button-masher, we get a good look at Momoa’s rendition of the emerald-skinned ball of orange hair and electricity, pitted against Andrew Koji’s Ryu in a cagematch for the entertainment of M. Bison (David Dastmalchian) and a few dozen crazed inmates. The action is frantic, the visual effects abundant, and Momoa’s digitally enhanced portrayal of the not-so-jolly green giant suitably cocky.

Street Fighter opens in theaters October 16. The hunt for Momoa’s next very Jason Momoa role remains ongoing; maybe he can throw on some hair dye next and do Super Macho Man for a Punch-Out!! adaptation.