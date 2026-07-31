Watch Jason Momoa's Blanka kick the snot out of Ryu in this Street Fighter clip
Momoa as Blanka? Sounds [Street Fighter announcer voice.] "perfect"Image: Paramount Pictures
When Jason Momoa made the leap from one DC cinematic universe to the next, trading his trident and tats for a cigar and Kiss makeup, it felt like a prophecy fulfilled. The hulking, long-haired actor who’s gifted with a wisecrack was in the role he was born to play: Lobo, the hulking, long-haired alien bounty hunter who’s gifted a with wisecrack. The cycle was complete; the Game Of Thrones and Dune star had played every last fictional character tailored to his exact physique and onscreen persona. Hell, before he ever tied his facial hair into the signature braided beard of Khal Drogo, he’d already done a Conan The Barbarian movie. What big, beefy pop-culture staples remained for the actor to put his personal stamp on?
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