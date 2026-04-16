Street Fighter's bonkers trailer features fireballs, uppercuts, and vintage MTV
Ryu probably needs to work on his projectile spam if he’s going to keep out Zangief.Image: Paramount/Legendary Entertainment
We finally got the full trailer for the Street Fighter movie, and it’s about as kooky as you would want from a fighting game adaptation directed by Kitao Sakurai (The Eric Andre Show, Bad Trip). Ken (Noah Centineo) performs a Shoryuken that takes him like ten feet in the air, Guile (Cody Rhodes) punishes jump spam with a Flash Kick, and Ryu (Andrew Koji) does “the thing” by shooting a fireball. It takes him a bit—he’s probably still working on his quarter-circle inputs. It’s clear that any semblance of realism is being left by the wayside, which is probably a good thing given that this is a series that features lots of martial-arts magic and a giant green man who shoots lightning from his body.
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