Sonic writers to button mash way through a Streets Of Rage movie Get ready for beat-em-up action and urban warfare because writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller are joining director Jeymes Samuel for a Streets Of Rage movie.

After successfully transforming Sonic The Hedgehog into one of Hollywood’s most reliable blockbuster franchises, Variety reports that writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller will attempt the same with another ’90s Sega title: Streets Of Rage. The adaptation has been in the works since 2016, with a previous draft written by John Wick creator Derek Kolstad. But Rage is uniquely suited to Casey and Miller’s interests, given that, when they’re not writing chili dogs for Sonic to eat, they’re writing bad guys for Santa to kill in their Violent Night series. Book Of Clarence director Jeymes Samuel will direct the film.