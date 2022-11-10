Studio Ghibli, the Japanese anime studio known for bringing dreamlike wonder to generations of movie lovers, teased a collaboration with Lucasfilm earlier today. Though details are none existent thus far, we’re willing to go out on a limb and predict that they’re probably making a Yaddle movie.

Yes, Yaddle, the female Yoda who talks normally and has a full head of brown hair, must be the focus of Studio Ghibli’s secret project with the Star Wars maker. If not Yaddle, then what the heck could this be about? Is Totoro headed to Kashyyk? Could Indiana Jones And The Grave of The Fireflies be our fedora-wearing archeologists’ next adventure? Frankly, we have no idea, which is why we’re going to go ahead and assume the project focuses squarely on Yaddle’s days in the Jedi temple, teaching Padawans about the power of their imagination.

Obviously, we hope it’s something outside the realm of pre-existing intellectual property. Studio Ghibli isn’t necessarily known for its effective synergy, fleet-footed productions, or an overabundance of merchandise—all hallmarks of modern Disney. Still, per Deadline, Walt Disney Pictures’ President of Marketing Asad Ayaz gave the tweet a retweet, so that’s something.



Now, before anyone asks, yes, this is a verified account and not the kind that allows people to pay $8 a month to impersonate Hayao Miyazaki, saying, “Fuck it. I’m making a 10-part Glup Shitto series for Disney+.” As we know, the master is currently at work on his final feature, How Do You Live?, which is nearing completion after four years in production. There is simply no way that Disney would put up with a four-year production when they could be putting out a movie about the origins of wishing.



Whether or not anything materializes out of the post is anyone’s guess. These days, Lucasfilm is canceling way more movies than they’re making. But hey, they could always make a Yaddle series.