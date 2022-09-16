Hollywood seems to be in the music biopic mood lately, with a Whitney Houston film on the way and Elvis introducing us to what will likely be a too-long Oscar campaign for Austin Butler. Though, who could possibly be next for an anticipated life-to-screen adaptation? Grab those baggy, cargo shorts as Deadline reports that Long Beach band Sublime is getting the music biopic treatment, with The Hunger Games filmmaker Francis Lawrence attached to direct for Sony’s 3000 Pictures.

With a script from multi-Emmy nominee writer Chris Mundy (Ozark), the project has the full support of Sublime band members Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson, who also join the feature as executive producers. Though the band’s lead singer Bradley Nowell died in 1996 after a heroin overdose, his widow Troy Nowell and their son Jake Norwell will come on as executive producers on behalf of Bradley’s estate.

“Wow—we can’t believe this is finally happening, and we couldn’t be more honored and excited to have the great Francis Lawrence and Chris Mundy telling our story,” said Sublime’s Gaugh and Wilson, along with Troy Nowell and Jake Norwell in a statement to Deadline. “We are so grateful to Peter Paterno and Dave Kaplan/Surfdog for their years of persistence and vision in getting this film going and thankful to Sony’s 3000 Pictures and Chernin Entertainment for believing in us and getting it on the big screen. We know Bradley’s talent and spirit will be part of this incredible journey.”

Advertisement

Producing the film are Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, and David Ready for Chernin Entertainment, as well as Lawrence, Dave Kaplan of Surfdog/DKM, and Peter Paterno of KHPS . Scott Seine will be executive producing .

Releasing their first album 40oz. To Freedom in 1992, Sublime’s blended sound of reggae, ska, hip-hop, and punk gained them a devoted fanbase, eventually resulting in the worldwide success of their iconic self-titled third album. Coming out two months after Nowell’s death, Sublime included some of the band’s most well-known songs like “Santeria,” “What I Got,” and “Doin’ Time,” with the latter recently being covered by Lana Del Rey in 2019. That same year, Bill Guttentag premiered his documentary Sublime at the Tribeca Film Festival, chronicling the musical act’s early years and rise to fame.