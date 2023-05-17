Advertisement

After her initial thread gained some online traction, Jacobs expanded on her comments during a live interview with Wisconsin’s ABC 12 News at 4. The way Jacobs sees it, a real-life epilogue to Succession’s big election night would involve the courts ultimately deciding how to properly consider voters whose ballots were lost.

“My suspicion is we would wind up with some sort of amended deadline for resubmitting ballots or allowing people to vote,” she says. “That certainly would be my hope because if this were to happen, we wouldn’t want to see 100,000 people completely disenfranchised.”

