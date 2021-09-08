The surprise hit of last summer is back. Based on Ann M. Martin’s beloved book series, Netflix’s The Baby-Sitters Club pulled in more than nostalgia seekers, with 10 episodes of middle-school drama that didn’t talk down to its subjects or its audience. Now, the teen dramedy is doing what no other Baby-Sitters Club has done before: It’s returning for a second season. (We know The Baby-Sitters Club movie can’t receive a second season, but we are legally not allowed to refer to second seasons as sequels unless we’re talking about Stranger Things—as a BSC member might say, “we don’t make the rules.”)

Advertisement

After more than a year, The Baby-Sitters Club’s sabbatical is over, and the business that’s also a club is introducing some new members to the team. Thankfully, that translucent phone is returning, along with the primary sitters, which is great news for the latchkey kids of Stonybrook, Connecticut. They also show a little love for the original series by featuring Kate Nash’s cover of “Say Hello To Your Friends,” the theme to the ‘90s series, which is now available to download.

Here’s the season 2 synopsis:

As demand for their club continues to grow, founders Kristy Thomas, Mary-Anne Spier, Claudia Kishi, Stacey McGill, and Dawn Schafer have now welcomed Mallory Pike and Jessi Ramsey to their ranks. With the new school year comes booming business, new relationships, personal journeys, and important lessons, but through it all the club is there for each other every step of the way.

The first season was a hit with fans and critics alike. For The A.V. Club, Nadra Kareem Nittle gave the first season a B+. She wrote:

With compelling conflicts, a racially diverse cast, and strong performances from its leads, Netflix’s The Baby-Sitters Club is the best screen adaptation of the book series yet. Fans of Ann M. Martin’s novels, which follow a group of tweens who launch a babysitting business, will be heartened by the new series from showrunner Rachel Shukert and director Lucia Aniello.

All episodes of The Baby-Sitters Club season 2 premiere on Netflix on October 11.