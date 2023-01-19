18 films we can't wait to see at Sundance 2023

The Sundance Film Festival, more than any other event of its kind, is an incubator for exciting new talent. So while it’s certainly possible to make educated guesses about which titles will earn on-the-ground chatter, studio distribution, and even awards buzz, the Park City fest can always be relied upon to throw out-of-nowhere curveballs into the mix. We’re rounding up some of the premieres that belong on every cinephile’s radar, a mix of films from promising newcomers and established indie maestros that have the early whiff of success. And our picks just scratch the surface; even selecting only narrative films with buzzy names attached, there are myriad other potential hits coming to Park City not on this list. Read on for just 18 of the feature films we’re most excited about checking out—for the next 10 days at Sundance and then later this year. (Keep in mind that this year’s hybrid format allows audiences to purchase tickets for virtual screenings from the safety of their own homes!)

