Super Mario Galaxy Movie easily earns biggest box office opening of 2026

The latest Nintendo feature has already cleared $370 million around the globe.

By Drew Gillis  |  April 6, 2026 | 11:16am
Image via Illumination
Film News Weekend Box Office
Super Mario Galaxy Movie easily earns biggest box office opening of 2026

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie may be infantile, but it certainly courted a lot of adults with disposable income this weekend. The movie opened to $190 million in the United States, easily outperforming 2026’s previous big box office successes Project Hail Mary and Hoppers. Granted, Super Mario Galaxy did have a longer weekend—the movie opened on Wednesday, and, with Easter, it opened on a holiday weekend—but it’s still far ahead of Project Hail Mary‘s $80 million. Super Mario Galaxy pulled in another $182.4 million abroad, bringing its total haul to $372.5 million, per Deadline

Project Hail Mary still held solid, bringing in $30 million domestically in its third weekend and pushed past $400 million total globally. In third place was another new release: The Drama, which opened to about $14.4 million in the United States. It has taken in about $26 million globally against a $28 million budget, making it far and away the highest-grossing film from director Kristoffer Borgli. (2023’s Dream Scenario only took in about $12.5 million globally, per Box Office Mojo.) The only other new film to land in the top ten this weekend was A Great Awakening, which centers on George Whitefield and Ben Franklin during the Great Awakening. 

The entire top ten of the weekend, via Box Office Mojo, is listed below.

  1.  The Super Mario Galaxy Movie
  2.  Project Hail Mary
  3.  The Drama 
  4.  Hoppers
  5.  Reminders Of Him 
  6.  A Great Awakening
  7.  They Will Kill You
  8.  Dhurandhar The Revenge 
  9.  Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come
  10.  Undertone

 
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