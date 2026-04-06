Super Mario Galaxy Movie easily earns biggest box office opening of 2026

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie may be infantile, but it certainly courted a lot of adults with disposable income this weekend. The movie opened to $190 million in the United States, easily outperforming 2026’s previous big box office successes Project Hail Mary and Hoppers. Granted, Super Mario Galaxy did have a longer weekend—the movie opened on Wednesday, and, with Easter, it opened on a holiday weekend—but it’s still far ahead of Project Hail Mary‘s $80 million. Super Mario Galaxy pulled in another $182.4 million abroad, bringing its total haul to $372.5 million, per Deadline.

Project Hail Mary still held solid, bringing in $30 million domestically in its third weekend and pushed past $400 million total globally. In third place was another new release: The Drama, which opened to about $14.4 million in the United States. It has taken in about $26 million globally against a $28 million budget, making it far and away the highest-grossing film from director Kristoffer Borgli. (2023’s Dream Scenario only took in about $12.5 million globally, per Box Office Mojo.) The only other new film to land in the top ten this weekend was A Great Awakening, which centers on George Whitefield and Ben Franklin during the Great Awakening.

The entire top ten of the weekend, via Box Office Mojo, is listed below.