Super Mario Galaxy Movie easily earns biggest box office opening of 2026
The latest Nintendo feature has already cleared $370 million around the globe.Image via Illumination
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie may be infantile, but it certainly courted a lot of adults with disposable income this weekend. The movie opened to $190 million in the United States, easily outperforming 2026’s previous big box office successes Project Hail Mary and Hoppers. Granted, Super Mario Galaxy did have a longer weekend—the movie opened on Wednesday, and, with Easter, it opened on a holiday weekend—but it’s still far ahead of Project Hail Mary‘s $80 million. Super Mario Galaxy pulled in another $182.4 million abroad, bringing its total haul to $372.5 million, per Deadline.
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