Dean Cain offers inexplicable take on Superman and Somalia

We’re just days away from a new Superman flying into theaters, but you know what’s been missing from this press cycle? The opinion of former Superman and current Donald Trump supporter, Dean Cain. “How woke is Hollywood going to make this character?” Cain complained in a new interview with TMZ (via Variety), a likely place for him to be. “How much is Disney going to change their Snow White?” (Objection, your honor, relevance?) “Why are they going to change these characters [to] exist for the times? For Superman, it was ‘truth, justice, and the American way.’ Well, they dropped that… They came up with ‘truth, justice, and a better tomorrow.’ Changing beloved characters I don’t think is a great idea. If you want to create a new character go ahead and do that.”

Well, if there’s one thing we can agree with Dean Cain on (a chilling prospect, but stay with us) it’s that it would be nice if Hollywood was making more original characters. But despite new Superman director James Gunn ruffling conservative feathers by pointing out that Superman is an immigrant, it doesn’t really seem like he’s changed the character all that much. In fact, Cain’s remarks would seem to back up that point. “We know Superman is an immigrant—he’s a freaking alien,” the actor said. “Superman has always stood for ‘truth, justice and the American way,’ and the ‘American way’ is immigrant friendly, tremendously immigrant friendly.” Okay, so then new Superman isn’t actually woke, he’s just normal? No, wait, Cain had something else to add: “But there are rules. You can’t come in saying, ‘I want to get rid of all the rules in America, because I want it to be more like Somalia.’ Well that doesn’t work, because you had to leave Somalia to come here… There have to be limits, because we can’t have everybody in the United States. We can’t have everybody, society will fail. So there have to be limits.”

If you’re wondering what the relevance is between Superman and Somalia, well, so are we. It doesn’t seem to have any relevance to the movie (or, frankly, much relevance to reality as we know it, but that’s another story). “I think bringing Superman into it… I think that was a mistake by James Gunn to say it’s an immigrant thing, and I think it’s going to hurt the numbers on the movie,” Dean Cain opined. “I was excited for the film. I am excited to see what it is… I’m rooting for it to be a success, but I don’t like that last political comment.” The sensitive conservative, always needing superhero stories to coddle their feelings! Hope the new, “kind” Superman isn’t too scary for you, buddy.