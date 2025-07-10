Life is like a game as Squid Game: The Challenge gets season 3 renewal

We might not know for sure yet if an American spin-off/redux of Squid Game is officially on its way, but we do know that Netflix has no plans to kill off what very quickly became one of its biggest and most recognizable franchises. The streamer shared the first teaser for the second season of its original Squid Game offshoot this morning, Squid Game: The Challenge, while also announcing that a third season of the reality competition show has been greenlit. At the very least, the games will be played until 2026—muere la révolution, we guess.

Today’s teaser really doesn’t offer anything more than proof of life for The Challenge‘s second season, which depicts competitor 011 being shot and exploding what looks like black ink. “The real players have arrived,” a voiceover intones. “The games will begin shortly.”

Hopefully this round of simulated death games is a bit safer than the last. In early 2023, reports began surfacing describing chaotic and dangerous conditions during the production of The Challenge, with contestants spending hours in freezing temperatures. One player described seeing several people faint during one of the games. But the reports clearly didn’t deter another group of contestants from enlisting in the next season of The Challenge hoping to claim the $4.65 million pot for themselves. Art imitates life imitates art imitates life imitates…

Season 2 of Squid Game: The Challenge premieres on November 4.