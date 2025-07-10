Life is like a game as Squid Game: The Challenge gets season 3 renewal
The second season of the reality competition show arrives on Netflix on November 4.
We might not know for sure yet if an American spin-off/redux of Squid Game is officially on its way, but we do know that Netflix has no plans to kill off what very quickly became one of its biggest and most recognizable franchises. The streamer shared the first teaser for the second season of its original Squid Game offshoot this morning, Squid Game: The Challenge, while also announcing that a third season of the reality competition show has been greenlit. At the very least, the games will be played until 2026—muere la révolution, we guess.