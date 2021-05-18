Superman & Lois try to repair a “Broken Trust”

Tyler Hoechlin in Superman & Lois Photo : Bettina Strauss/The CW

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Tuesday, May 18. All times are Eastern.

Top pick

Superman & Lois (The CW, 9 p.m., midseason premiere): Some episode titles are meant to spike curiosity in potential viewers. Some just sound like fun. And some make it clear that all is far from well in TV land, instilling a sense of worry, nay, dread, that nonetheless makes it all the more likely that you’ll watch. Anywho, here’s the trailer for “Broken Trust,” the midseason premiere of Superman & Lois!

As a reminder of how we left the completely-average-definitely-not-part-Kryptonian Kent family, here’s Caroline Siede:

True to its title, “The Best Of Smallville” manages to make the Lane-Kents’ new hometown feel more lived-in and expansive than it has before. I like the idea of Superman & Lois adding some Stars Hollow-esque quirk to balance out Smallville’s sepia-toned despondency. (Clark’s giddy excitement about the Harvest Festival is adorable.) It’s also a welcome surprise that the most moving moment of the episode centers on a bench that Lana dedicates to Martha’s memory. Ma Kent embodied the selfless communal values that Lois and Clark are trying to instill in their sons with their move to Smallville. And though Jordan and Jonathan will continue to make mistakes on their road to maturity, they’re well on their way to living up to their grandma’s ideals.

Oh, and the first half of the season “ends with a cliffhanger that sees a newly suited-up Tag attack Jordan,” so that’s happening, too. Watch for Caroline’s recap.

Regular coverage

The Flash (The CW, 8 p.m.)

This Is Us (NBC, 9 p.m.)

Big Sky (AC, 10 p.m.): season-one finale drop-in review

Wild cards

Time for another wild card lightning round.

Sardar Ka Grandson (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., premiere): Arjun Kapoor (Ishaqzaade) stars in “a story of a romance that spans seven decades and two countries, a story of sub-continental hustling and earthy ingenuity, a story of victory against impossible odds.”

Extra Life: A Short History Of Living Longer (PBS, 8 p.m., miniseries premiere): This four-part docuseries looks at the history of public health advancements, from vaccines to hygiene habits.

Pooch Perfect (ABC, 8 p.m., first-season finale): Pun-lovers, make sure to catch “The Grand Fur-nalé,” in which one team of groomers will win Best In Show after facing one last Puppertunity and a daunting Ulti-Mutt challenge. Things could get… ruff. (We will not apologize.)

Black-ish (ABC, 9 p.m., season-seven finale) and Mixed-ish (ABC, 9:30 p.m., series finale): The end of what we now know to be the penultimate season of Black-ish arrives with some Boyz II Men in tow. The canceled Mixed-ish doesn’t have Boyz II Men, but Daveed Diggs and Rashida Jones promise to turn up.

Prodigal Son (Fox, 9:01 p.m., series finale): It’s also the end of the road for Fox’s serial killer drama, so say your goodbyes to Michael Sheen’s top-notch facial expressions, at least for now.