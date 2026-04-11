World's least shocking survey names Dolly Parton America's most popular person

In a survey published this week by UMass Lowell’s Center For Public Opinion—and not, as we initially assumed, Duh University’s Institute For “No Shit, Sherlock”s—the American people have selected Dolly Parton as their most popular public figure. As noted by NME, Parton successfully defeated a bevy of political figures and even a few fellow musicians, and it honestly wasn’t even close: 70 percent of the study’s 1000-plus participants gave a favorable response to Dolly, 20 points ahead of her nearest rival for our hearts and minds, Barack Obama—and nearly twice almost everybody else on the list, a roster that included Taylor Swift, Donald Trump, and pretty much every other major political figure on either side of the American ideological divide.

Notably, Dolly’s popularity extends across splits of politics, age, and education; even in those demographics where she does slip under that 70 percent point, most of those respondents are in the “No opinion” or “Never heard of” bucket. (Literally no group polled has an “Unfavorable” opinion of Parton in numbers higher than 14 percent.) (And can we send these people information about the program where Dolly Parton sends kids free books to encourage reading, and then sends them a “graduation” letter telling them she hopes she’s sparked a life-long love of reading in their hearts? C’mon, people!)

The survey, which also asked participants about a wide number of political opinions on things like abortion, the Epstein files, and more, also helped solidify an idea we’d already half-suspected: If this planet has an anti-Dolly, it is apparently Russian president Vladimir Putin, who posted a 70 percent overall unfavorable rating among Americans surveyed. Besides forcing us to briefly imagine a reverse Dollyworld called PutinLand where you absolutely do not want to see what’s at the end of any of the lines, it’s a reminder that you really can kill people with kindness—and, y’know, other things, if you’re not quite so worried about being well-liked.