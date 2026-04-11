World's least shocking survey names Dolly Parton America's most popular person
Dolly beat Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Taylor Swift, and more, and it honestly wasn't even close.Dolly Parton, Photo: Photo: AFF-USA
In a survey published this week by UMass Lowell’s Center For Public Opinion—and not, as we initially assumed, Duh University’s Institute For “No Shit, Sherlock”s—the American people have selected Dolly Parton as their most popular public figure. As noted by NME, Parton successfully defeated a bevy of political figures and even a few fellow musicians, and it honestly wasn’t even close: 70 percent of the study’s 1000-plus participants gave a favorable response to Dolly, 20 points ahead of her nearest rival for our hearts and minds, Barack Obama—and nearly twice almost everybody else on the list, a roster that included Taylor Swift, Donald Trump, and pretty much every other major political figure on either side of the American ideological divide.