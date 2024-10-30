First Sweethearts trailer captures the chaos of that first college Thanksgiving break Kiernan Shipka and Nico Hiraga star in the Max Original film.

There’s a certain larger-than-life mythos surrounding the first Thanksgiving break of your college career. Anyone who grew up in a small town and survived it will know that Wednesday night is your first real high school reunion, despite the fact that it occurs, at most, about half a year since you all saw each other last. For Kiernan Shipka and Nico Hiraga, who play best friends and college classmates in Max’s new film Sweethearts, a lot has changed in those six months. They’re going to college parties now, and, well, that’s pretty much it, but the point still stands—their high school sweethearts have to go.

In the trailer, the two friends conspire and come up with a plan practiced by sexually frustrated college freshmen since the dawn of time: the turkey chop. All they have to do is dump their respective partners in person when they go home; that should be easy enough, right? Of course, that means doing it in front of everyone they’ve ever met, at a “petite soirée” (hosted by a character played by Caleb Hearon) that promises to be anything but. And then there’s the little fact that they clearly have feelings for each other, or according to them, they’re just best friends who are “so close,” which even they clearly don’t buy. Like we said, easy.

The raunchy film also stars Tramell Tillman, Ava Demary, Charlie Hall, Joel Kim Booster, and Christine Taylor. Naturally, it premieres on Max on Thanksgiving day (November 28). Just make sure you actually break up with your high school sweetheart before planning to snuggle up and watch it with someone else.